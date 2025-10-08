Biannual Banking Litigation Update (Autumn 2025) (Video)

Welcome to the Autumn 2025 edition of our biannual Banking Litigation Update, in which we highlight the most important cases and developments affecting UK financial institutions over the past six months.

Read the full Banking Litigation Update here.

We have also recorded a short video to provide a high-level overview of developments during this period, which you can access here:

The content of this edition of our Banking Litigation Update is as follows:

Duties in financial services

Impact of sanctions on financial services agreements

Contractual construction

Mis-selling and misrepresentation

Securities litigation and class actions

Costs and funding

Disclosure and privilege

Governing law and jurisdiction

Procedural developments

cOther significant developments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.