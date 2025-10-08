ARTICLE
8 October 2025

Biannual Banking Litigation Update (Autumn 2025) (Video)

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
Welcome to the Autumn 2025 edition of our biannual Banking Litigation Update, in which we highlight the most important cases and developments affecting UK financial institutions over the past six months.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Rupert Lewis,Ceri Morgan, and Nihar Lovell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Rupert Lewis’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking, Environment and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel

Welcome to the Autumn 2025 edition of our biannual Banking Litigation Update, in which we highlight the most important cases and developments affecting UK financial institutions over the past six months.

Read the full Banking Litigation Updatehere.

We have also recorded a short video to provide a high-level overview of developments during this period, which you can access here:

1688220a.jpg

The content of this edition of our Banking Litigation Update is as follows:

Duties in financial services

Impact of sanctions on financial services agreements

Contractual construction

Mis-selling and misrepresentation

Securities litigation and class actions

Costs and funding

Disclosure and privilege

Governing law and jurisdiction

Procedural developments

cOther significant developments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rupert Lewis
Rupert Lewis
Photo of Ceri Morgan
Ceri Morgan
Photo of Nihar Lovell
Nihar Lovell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More