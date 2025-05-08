ARTICLE
8 May 2025

Delegated Regulations And Implementing Regulation On RTS And ITS Under MiCA Published In OJEU

AG
Addleshaw Goddard

Contributor

Addleshaw Goddard logo

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm, almost 250 years in the making. We're trusted by over 5000 organisations, including 50 FTSE 100 companies, to solve problems, deliver deals, defend rights, comply with regulations and mitigate risk. Our work spans more than 50 areas of business law for clients across multiple industries in over 100 countries worldwide. And while the challenges our clients bring us may vary, we approach and solve them with the same, single-minded focus: finding the smartest way to achieve the biggest impact.

Explore Firm Details
On 31 March 2025, the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) published several Regulations containing Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and Implementing Technical Standards (ITS)...
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Tess Kelly,Aidan Coghlan,Stephen Fishbourne
+3 Authors

On 31 March 2025, the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) published several Regulations containing Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) supplementing the Regulation on Markets in Crypto-assets ((EU) 2023/1114) (MiCA).

On 31 March 2025, the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) published the following Regulations containing Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) supplementing the Regulation on Markets in Crypto-assets ((EU) 2023/1114) (MiCA):

The above Regulations entered into force on 20 April 2025 (20 days after publication in the OJEU).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tess Kelly
Tess Kelly
Photo of Aidan Coghlan
Aidan Coghlan
Photo of James Greig
James Greig
Photo of Stephen Fishbourne
Stephen Fishbourne
Photo of Julien Bacus
Julien Bacus
Photo of Pierre Mathé
Pierre Mathé
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More