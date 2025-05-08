Delegated Regulations And Implementing Regulation On RTS And ITS Under MiCA Published In OJEU

On 31 March 2025, the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) published several Regulations containing Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) supplementing the Regulation on Markets in Crypto-assets ((EU) 2023/1114) (MiCA).
On 31 March 2025, the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) published the following Regulations containing Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) supplementing the Regulation on Markets in Crypto-assets ((EU) 2023/1114) (MiCA):
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/300 regarding RTS on information to be exchanged between competent authorities
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/305 regarding RTS specifying the information to be included in an application for authorisation as a crypto-asset service provider
- Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/306 regarding ITS on standard forms, templates and procedures for the information to be included in the application for authorisation as a crypto-asset service provider
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/413 regarding RTS specifying the detailed content of information necessary to carry out the assessment of a proposed acquisition of a qualifying holding in an issuer of an asset-referenced token
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/414 regarding RTS specifying the detailed content of information necessary to carry out the assessment of a proposed acquisition of a qualifying holding in a crypto-asset service provider
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/422 regarding RTS specifying the content, methodologies and presentation of information in respect of sustainability indicators in relation to adverse impacts on the climate and other environment-related adverse impacts
The above Regulations entered into force on 20 April 2025 (20 days after publication in the OJEU).
