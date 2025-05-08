Delegated Regulations And Implementing Regulation On RTS And ITS Under MiCA Published In OJEU

On 31 March 2025, the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) published several Regulations containing Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) supplementing the Regulation on Markets in Crypto-assets ((EU) 2023/1114) (MiCA).

The above Regulations entered into force on 20 April 2025 (20 days after publication in the OJEU).

