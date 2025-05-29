ARTICLE
29 May 2025

We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Guernsey MONEYVAL With Jay Goss Of Aston CM

Walkers

Contributor

The group discuss Guernsey's recent successful MONEYVAL report and broader standing in the international financial services community.
Guernsey Finance and Banking
Zoë Hallam and Chris Hutley-Hurst
In our latest episode, Guernsey partners Zoë Hallam and Chris Hutley-Hurst interview Jay Goss, Chief Commercial Officer of Aston.

You can listen to the episode below.

