We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Guernsey MONEYVAL With Jay Goss Of Aston CM

In our latest episode, Guernsey partners Zoë Hallam and Chris Hutley-Hurst interview Jay Goss, Chief Commercial Officer of Aston.

The group discuss Guernsey's recent successful MONEYVAL report and broader standing in the international financial services community.



You can listen to the episode below.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.