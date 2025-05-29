ARTICLE
29 May 2025

Jersey Finance Funds Focus Podcast: A Turning Point For Private Asset Management

Walkers

Contributor

Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance and Stuart Pinnington, Director at IQ-EQ.
Sarah Townsend
Senior counsel Sarah Townsend, who is part of our Investment Funds & Corporate practice group, has taken part in Jersey Finance's latest funds focus podcast.

In the episode Sarah speaks with Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance and Stuart Pinnington, Director at IQ-EQ.

The trio discuss how a number of largely unrelated factors are coming together to create a period of intense change – change that is manifested through investor diversification, product diversification and structural diversification.

Sarah Townsend
