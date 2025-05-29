Jersey Finance Funds Focus Podcast: A Turning Point For Private Asset Management

Senior counsel Sarah Townsend, who is part of our Investment Funds & Corporate practice group, has taken part in Jersey Finance's latest funds focus podcast.

In the episode Sarah speaks with Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance and Stuart Pinnington, Director at IQ-EQ.

The trio discuss how a number of largely unrelated factors are coming together to create a period of intense change – change that is manifested through investor diversification, product diversification and structural diversification.

Listen here

Our Investment Funds team offer award-winning services for every stage in an investment fund's life cycle across six jurisdictional laws and multiple time zones. Fluent in asset management and investment funds - many of the world's most successful private equity, mutual funds and other fund managers choose us for our value-adding approach.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.