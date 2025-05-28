ARTICLE
28 May 2025

Mortgage Rule Review: First Steps To Simplify Rules And Increase Flexibility (Podcast)

Jean Price,Giannis Giortzis, and Louise Bralsford
Discover the latest developments in UK mortgage regulation with our insightful podcast, where experts from our London Financial Services Regulatory team break down the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) recent consultation paper on proposed reforms.

In this podcast, Jean Price (counsel) and Giannis Giortzis (associate) discuss with Louise Bralsford (knowledge lawyer) the consultation's key proposals, which are aimed at simplifying mortgage rules, increasing flexibility for both consumers and firms, and supporting better consumer outcomes in line with the new Consumer Duty. Highlights include the removal of the interaction trigger, streamlined affordability assessments for reducing mortgage terms, and the retirement of previous FCA guidance.

The panel also look at how these changes could foster competition, reduce costs, and make it easier for consumers to manage their mortgages. Tune in to stay informed about the future of the UK mortgage market and what these regulatory changes could mean.

