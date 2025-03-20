ARTICLE
20 March 2025

In The Know: UK-EU Banking And Investment Regulation

In this edition, we discuss the recent announcement from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) on the delay of the UK implementation of Basel 3.1.
Tess Kelly,James Greig,Julien Bacus
In this edition, we discuss the recent announcement from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) on the delay of the UK implementation of Basel 3.1. This issue also includes an update on the PRA's ongoing consultation on changing the retail deposits leverage ratio threshold. Our edition also features key EU publications including the several regulations and level three documents recently published by the European authorities and the EU Commission in relation to the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

PRA delays UK implementation of Basel 3.1

On 17 January 2025, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published a press release announcing that, in consultation with HM Treasury, it has decided to delay the UK implementation of the Basel 3.1 reforms to 1 January 2027.

PRA consults on changing the retail deposits leverage ratio threshold

On 5 March 2025 the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published a consultation paper on its proposals to raise the retail deposits leverage ratio threshold, increasing it to £70 billion to reflect nominal GDP growth since 2016. This increase would ensure that the threshold continued to capture major UK firms, whilst smaller firms below the new threshold would have more space to grow before becoming subject to the leverage ratio requirement.

Regulations and level three documents recently published under the Digital Operational Resilience Act

The European authorities and the EU Commission have recently issued several regulations and level three documents under the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). These include final guidelines on ICT and security risk management in context of DORA application, new Delegated Regulation on RTS on threat-led penetration testing and the roadmap for designation of critical ICT third-party service providers under DORA.

