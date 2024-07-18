ARTICLE
18 July 2024

QiX – Investments Quarterly Ideas Exchange Q2 2024

WTW

Contributor

Quarterly compilation of thought leadership for institutional investors
Worldwide Finance and Banking
Our new edition of Quarterly ideas Exchange ("QiX") includes: lessons learned from developing our LTAF, an exploration of different asset classes, including infrastructure, private equities and securitised credit, and more!

01

Beware of DB pension risk blind spots – What gets measured gets managed

Looking beyond "what" gets measured in defined benefit (DB) pension schemes to "how" it is measured can significantly influence strategic actions for DB pensions.

02

Lessons learned from developing WTW's Long Term Asset Fund (LTAF)

LTAFs offer a new way to access illiquid assets. What have we learned in the process of launching one?

03

Why defined contribution pensions should choose private equity as the first step into illiquids

Private equity, the most challenging illiquid assets class for DC pensions to access are also, we believe, the most impactful.

04

ESG in securitised credit: Finding clarity within complexity

How can securitised credit managers keep up with the push for ESG transparency across the investments industry? See our suggestions for how managers can stand out in this developing space.

05

2023 Stewardship Report

Explore how we're working to create a more sustainable industry and future for all in our annual stewardship report for 2023.

06

Thinking Ahead Institute: Putting resources where stewardship ambitions are

The Thinking Ahead institute teams up with Principles for Responsible Investment to evaluate the resources dedicated to stewardship across the investments industry.

07

Alliance Trust and Witan Investment Trust propose combination to Alliance Witan

WTW has been invited to extend its successful multi-manager investment model, already deployed with Alliance Trust, to the newly combined investment trust.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

WTW  
