NAO Report: Lessons Learned On Private Investment In Infrastructure

The National Audit Office have on 25 March 2025 published their insights into the lessons learned on private investment in infrastructure. This covers both economic and social infrastructure and makes for interesting reading with the noises that PFI (possibly badged under another name) may be making a comeback.

This may be more relevant to you than you first think with social infrastructure encompassing housing and regeneration, education, health and social care projects.

Devonshires were pleased to be part of the focus group consulted on initial findings.

https://www.nao.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/lessons-learned-private-finance-for-infrastructure.pdf

