In the first episode of our podcast series, Risks Redefined, brought to you by the Risk Advisory team, Hannah Meakin and Haney Saadah discuss the upcoming UK general election and what this will mean for firms with regards to compliance, in both the lead up to the election and the implications of the various potential outcomes.

Spotify/ Apple

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.