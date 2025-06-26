Rethinking European Defence: Emerging Opportunities And Risks Across The European Defence Supply Chain

This series of reports examines the evolving European and UK defence sector landscape for private capital funds (PCFs) and institutional investors, given wider shifts in global geopolitics

We are a London-based law firm, built and shaped around the needs of our clients. Our blend of expertise, agility and culture means we have the flexibility to meet our clients’ most challenging demands and to champion innovation. We operate in three broad areas: assisting clients with their major transactions, from complex M&A and real estate transactions to the creation of sophisticated financial products; aiding our clients with their most consequential litigation and investigations; and advising on all aspects of our clients’ private capital needs, working with asset managers, family offices and individual entrepreneurs. The scope of our services is distinct, and we are a foremost firm in each of these areas.

This series of reports examines the evolving European and UK defence sector landscape for private capital funds (PCFs) and institutional investors, given wider shifts in global geopolitics. Drawing on extensive private capital fund raising and transaction experience, we analyse fund requirements, regulatory frameworks, deal structuring challenges, and sector dynamics in the €326bn European defence market, particularly in key industry verticals downstream of controversial weapons.

We address this topic in three parts:

‍Europe's strategic shift towards defence self-reliance has driven substantial increases in defence spending, creating sustained demand for private capital across seven key verticals as nations rebuild capabilities to meet growing security threats.

‍Many ESG frameworks have evolved from blanket defence exclusions to nuanced approaches that separate controversial weapons from legitimate security infrastructure, potentially enabling responsible investment in democratic resilience through bespoke fund structuring.

‍Investors must navigate government security requirements to execute defence transactions, including rules around security protocols, export controls, and emerging technologies in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.