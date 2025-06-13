ARTICLE
13 June 2025

Financial Regulation - In The Know: Payments

AG
Addleshaw Goddard

Contributor

Addleshaw Goddard logo

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm, almost 250 years in the making. We're trusted by over 5000 organisations, including 50 FTSE 100 companies, to solve problems, deliver deals, defend rights, comply with regulations and mitigate risk. Our work spans more than 50 areas of business law for clients across multiple industries in over 100 countries worldwide. And while the challenges our clients bring us may vary, we approach and solve them with the same, single-minded focus: finding the smartest way to achieve the biggest impact.

Explore Firm Details
Regulation of cryptossets in the UK is picking up speed and providing the long-awaited clarity for the regulation of this sector. This commenced with the HM Treasury (HMT) publishing a near-final draft...
United Kingdom Technology
Grace Wyatt,Lisa Lee Lewis,Edward Warmington
+3 Authors

Regulation of cryptossets in the UK is picking up speed and providing the long-awaited clarity for the regulation of this sector. This commenced with the HM Treasury (HMT) publishing a near-final draft of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities and Miscellaneous Provisions) (Cryptoassets) Order 2025, together with a policy note on 29 April 2025. Under the new rules, firms carrying out the new cryptoasset regulated activities in respect of the new types of cryptoasset specified investments will be brought into the regulatory perimeter.

This was followed by the publication from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of its discussion paper (DP25/1) outlining its proposals for regulating various cryptoasset activities in the UK and two further consultations on the proposed conduct and prudential requirements for firms carrying on the regulated activities of issuing qualifying stablecoins and safeguarding qualifying cryptoassets including qualifying stablecoins (CP25/14 and CP25/15).

In this issue we take you through some of these proposed regulatory frameworks and share our insights on the possible impacts on relevant firms and next steps.

1637026.jpg

Regulation of cryptossets in the UK is picking up speed and providing the long-awaited clarity for the regulation of this sector.

This commenced with the HMT publishing a near-final draft of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities and Miscellaneous Provisions) (Cryptoassets) Order 2025, together with a policy note on 29 April 2025. Under the new rules, firms carrying out the new cryptoasset regulated activities in respect of the new types of cryptoasset specified investments will be brought into the regulatory perimeter. Crypto firms with UK consumers will also have to comply with the relevant legal requirements and FCA rules when finalised. HM Treasury intends to legislate for the new cryptoassets regulatory regime by the end of the year.

This was followed by the publication from the FCA of its discussion paper (DP25/1) outlining its proposals for regulating various cryptoasset activities in the UK. These activities include trading platforms, intermediation, cryptoasset lending and borrowing, staking and decentralised finance (DeFi). The FCA is asking for industry input by 13 June 2025, with a view to developing a robust regulatory framework aiming to address the risks and challenges associated with cryptoassets.

Read our insights here on these proposed regulatory frameworks and the possible impacts on relevant firms and next steps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Grace Wyatt
Grace Wyatt
Photo of Lisa Lee Lewis
Lisa Lee Lewis
Person photo placeholder
Paul Anderson
Photo of Edward Warmington
Edward Warmington
Photo of Nicola Bailey
Nicola Bailey
Person photo placeholder
Josh Payne
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More