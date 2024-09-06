Can I Be Extradited For Allegations Involving Crypto (Part 2)

Another individual extradited to the United States for crypto allegations.

On 17 August 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon announced that an alleged cryptocurrency money launderer was extradited from the Netherlands to the United States ("US").

This follows an individual being extradited from Greece to the US for allegations of money laundering involving an illicit Bitcoin Exchange.

It is clear that the US is increasingly holding to account individuals outside the US that are involved with allegations of criminality involving crypto that have allegedly had an effect in the US

This can happen even if the individual has not stepped foot in the US.

In the right circumstances, prior to issuing an extradition request, a jurisdiction could also utilise INTERPOL and a Red Notice to locate an individual and seek their arrest for alleged crypto offences.

Background

The accompanying press release concerning this latest extradition states as follows: "According to the indictment, between at least August 2018 and August 2021, [the individual] and his co-conspirators are alleged to have knowingly and intentionally laundered the proceeds of ransomware attacks on individuals and organizations throughout the United States and abroad".

The release goes onto describe how the individual was arrested in Amsterdam pursuant to a provisional arrest warrant.

This is not the first time that an individual has been extradited to the U.S for allegations involving crypto.

On 5 August 2022, the US Department of Justice ("DoJ") announced the successful extradition of an individual from Greece to the US. The DoJ allege this individual to have operated BTC-e, a cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly laundered more than $4 billion of criminal proceeds.

As the DoJ Press Release at that time stated "Despite doing substantial business in the United States, the indictment alleges that BTC-e was not registered as a money service business [....] Had no anti-money laundering process [....] and no anti-money laundering program as required by federal law".

International dimension of offences involving crypto

As was discussed in a previous blog entitled "Can I be extradited for allegations involving crypto?", due to the borderless nature of crypto transactions, any allegation of criminality will inevitably involve multiple jurisdictions. As such, there may be numerous jurisdictions asserting jurisdiction and trying to extradite an alleged perpetrator to their jurisdiction to face justice.

The vast majority (if not all) of criminal allegations that underpin a crypto criminal investigation are of a financial crime nature, e.g. fraud, money laundering and insider dealing.

These offences, by their very nature, can take place across multiple jurisdictions and are therefore types of offences for which multiple countries can assert jurisdiction, including in relation to conduct outside their own country (hence extradition can be an option).

Indeed, due to the borderless nature of the effect of these crimes, a jurisdiction could assert jurisdiction against an individual who has not even stepped foot in that jurisdiction.

As such, jurisdictions might additionally utilise INTERPOL to locate an individual and seek their arrest prior to issuing any extradition request.

Asserting jurisdiction for cross-border allegations

It is generally accepted that the US's reach in these types of cases is far-extending. Indeed, so long as there is some aspect of the case which is alleged to have taken place in the US, there is the risk of criminal charges being brought in the US, and therefore extradition to the US. This could be applicable to other jurisdictions.

Indeed, the issue of extra-territorial reach and extradition for financial crime offences is an issue that the team have previously discussed in a separate blog entitled "Meng Wanzhou Huawei extradition and cross-border allegations".

Meanwhile, back in the UK

On 22 July 2022 the Crown Prosecution Service announced how four offenders were convicted on 21 July 2022 for fraudulently obtaining and laundering Bitcoin and other cryptocurreny worth tens of millions of pounds from an Australian-based cryptocurrency exchange.

Going forwards, in the UK we will certainly be seeing increasing charges brought by UK prosecuting authorities or regulatory agencies directly against those alleged to be involved in crooked schemes involving cryptoassets.

This will undoubtedly include the UK authorities and/or agencies being involved in more cases with an international dimension. In such a case, extradition could be a potential option. However, whether the UK has the same appetite as the US to pursue extradition in these types of cases, remains to be seen.

Indeed, the Gherson team have also previously argued that there is potentially an imbalance between the US and UK jurisdictional reach in relation to specific financial crime offences.

International crypto dimension – criminal investigations, litigation and extradition

Regulation and compliance

In these constantly changing times, firms that deal with cryptoassets, and additionally have exposure to firms that do, will need to carefully consider all their systems and controls to ensure that they are able to comply with all relevant AML and sanctions regulations.

