Why ‘full And Frank’ Disclosure Matters

Every financial remedy case in the family Courts starts with the same foundation – full and frank disclosure. This is the duty of each party to provide a complete, truthful and continuing account of their financial position. It is not a technicality. It is the very mechanism by which the Court, or the parties through negotiation, can determine what a fair settlement looks like.

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Every financial remedy case in the family Courts starts with the same foundation – full and frank disclosure. This is the duty of each party to provide a complete, truthful and continuing account of their financial position. It is not a technicality. It is the very mechanism by which the Court, or the parties through negotiation, can determine what a fair settlement looks like.

Disclosure entails providing evidence of all details relating to a party’s financial circumstances, including: income, savings, pensions, investments, property, trusts, liabilities, and business interests. It is not limited to what is expressly held in that party’s sole name, but extends to assets held jointly, in companies, or in arrangements whereby one party may have an interest. Crucially, disclosure is backed up by documentary evidence of that party’s financial circumstances (including, but not limited to, bank statements, payslips, business accounts, mortgage statements, pension valuations) without which, figures on a page mean very little.

The obligation to provide full and frank financial disclosure is a continuing one. For example, if a bonus is received during proceedings, if an investment matures, inheritance is received, or if liabilities increase, those changes must be disclosed. Parties are prevented from presenting a summarised snapshot of their financial position to then shut the door on developments that may alter the fairness of the outcome whilst it is still being considered.

The case of TF v SF

The High Court case of TF v SF [2025] EWHC 1659 (Fam) provides a timely reminder of these principles in practice. The marriage had lasted for around 15 years with a period of cohabitation beforehand of around 6 years, and the combined wealth involved was considerable (in the region of £30 million). Against this backdrop, one might assume that there was more than enough to go around, yet, the husband’s approach to disclosure demonstrated how even in very high-value cases, the process can be undermined if one party does not engage honestly and openly.

The Court found his conduct obstructive and described the husband’s attempts at disclosure to be “lax”. The Court found the husband to have lied on aspects of his disclosure and provided information that was misleading. This left the wife in a precarious position. Without reliable information about the resources available, she could neither negotiate effectively nor prepare her case on equal terms. The imbalance of power between them was sharpened not by the scale of the assets, but by the husband’s failure to disclose them properly.

The Court’s response

The case re-emphasised that parties in financial remedy proceedings, have a duty to provide full and frank financial disclosure. The Judge did not allow the husband’s behaviour to dictate the fairness of the outcome. Instead, the Court took what it described as a holistic approach to justice. It recognised the length of the marriage, the scale of the assets, and the importance of ensuring that the wife was not disadvantaged by her husband’s obstructive conduct.

Protective steps were taken during the litigation – assets were frozen to prevent dissipation, interim maintenance was ordered to ensure the wife’s immediate needs were met, and provision was made for her legal costs so that she could participate fully in the proceedings. But most importantly, when it came to the final award, the Court made clear that non-disclosure would not reduce the fairness of the division.

In its final judgment, the Court awarded the wife 43% of the total assets together with a costs order against the husband due to his misconduct relating to the lack of forthcoming financial disclosure. The outcome recognised the equal contributions made by both spouses throughout a long marriage and emphasised that fairness does not necessarily mean an arithmetical split, but an equitable division that allows each to achieve financial independence and move on with their lives.

Wider consequences of non-disclosure

TF v SF sits within a broader framework of case law that illustrates the risks of failing to provide full and frank disclosure. Orders, even those reached by consent, can be set aside if it is later found there is evidence of material non-disclosure. The case is a reminder that the Court is entitled to draw adverse inferences if it is found that one party has not complied with the duty to provide full and frank financial disclosure and has made deliberate attempts at concealing their true financial position. The Court is entitled to quantify the assets that it deems to have failed to be disclosed and make such awards that it considers reasonable applying the facts of the case. The Court emphasised that dishonesty in disclosure undermines the validity of any settlement, however carefully negotiated at the time.

Costs consequences are also significant. A party who drags proceedings out by withholding information can face a costs order against them, being required to meet not only their own legal costs but those of the other party. In the most serious cases, deliberate concealment has been punished by imprisonment for contempt of Court, as demonstrated in the widely reported Young v Young litigation. These sanctions underline that the duty of disclosure is not optional. It is a legal requirement backed by the full weight of the Court’s expectations on parties to comply with that duty, and the Court’s powers to deal with issues of non-disclosure.

A holistic view of fairness

What makes TF v SF particularly noteworthy is its illustration of the Courts’ holistic approach. Family law does not operate by rigid formulae. Instead, Judges weigh up a range of statutory factors, such as: the welfare of any child, the financial positions of both parties, the length of the marriage, each party’s reasonable financial needs and the needs of any children. In this case, the Court intervened to preserve the integrity of the process and ensured that fairness could still be achieved.

The decision shows that fairness does not always mean a strict 50/50 split of every asset, but rather an outcome that recognises equality between the breadwinner and homemaker, seeks to balance the reasonable financial needs of the children and the parties, and provides both parties with the means to rebuild their lives independently.

Lessons for separating couples

For anyone facing divorce, TF v SF is a stark reminder of what full and frank disclosure really means and its importance. It is not simply filling in a form once, but rather it is an in depth exercise with an ongoing obligation to present the whole financial picture openly and accurately. Trying to conceal assets or delay disclosure may feel tempting in the short term, but it is almost always counterproductive. The Court has the tools to detect and respond to dishonesty and can identify one party’s attempts to conceal their true financial circumstances.

For legal practitioners, the case is a reminder of the importance of setting clear expectations with clients from the outset. Full and frank disclosure is not just a rule of thumb, but the key to fairness between the parties in the eyes of the law, and is key to our ability to advise on a fair financial settlement. Advising clients that honesty is the only safe path is not simply ethical practice; it is also necessary, since failure to disclose is almost always met with judicial intervention.

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