DIY Wills vs Professional Advice

In a world where mortgage applications and medical appointments can be completed online, the appeal of drafting your own Will is understandable. Online templates and services promise speed, low cost, and full control. But in the realm of estate planning, simplicity can be deceptive.

Behind the apparent ease of the DIY route lies a complex legal framework. A Will is far more than a formality; it is a legal instrument that not only determines who inherits your assets, but also how smoothly your loved ones can navigate life after your death. For something so important, certainty is everything.

When Confidence Becomes Risk

The rise of DIY Wills reflects a cultural shift towards autonomy and self-reliance. Many people now feel confident managing their legal affairs and to a degree, that confidence is well placed. But the law of succession is not governed solely by intention; it is governed by what the law will recognise as valid.

A Will that appears clear to the person writing it may collapse under legal scrutiny if it fails to meet even one of the formal requirements under the Wills Act 1837. In such cases, the estate may be distributed under the rules of intestacy, completely disregarding the testator's wishes.

The Myth of the "Simple Estate"

No estate is ever truly simple. Many people underestimate the range and complexity of the assets they hold or misunderstand how those assets are owned. Jointly owned property, pensions, digital assets, and life insurance policies can each be treated differently under succession law.

A DIY Will rarely accounts for these nuances. Few individuals consider the tax implications of their instructions, and without professional advice, they may inadvertently increase the estate's inheritance tax liability or overlook valuable reliefs and exemptions.

There is also the human cost to consider. A poorly drafted Will often leads to confusion, disputes, and lasting damage to family relationships.

The Value of Professional Advice

A solicitor-drafted Will offers structure, legal rigour, and peace of mind. The process begins with a conversation, about your family, your assets, your wishes, and any complexities that may arise. This is a tailored service, not a one-size-fits-all approach.

Just as importantly, a solicitor's involvement provides a layer of independence that helps guard against future challenges. They take contemporaneous notes, verify mental capacity, and ensure that your wishes are expressed clearly and unambiguously, an important safeguard against claims of undue influence or lack of capacity.

The Cost of Getting It Wrong

The cost of instructing a solicitor is modest when weighed against the consequences of a defective or disputed Will. A single consultation can prevent years of difficulty, preserve family harmony, and ensure that your estate is managed as you intended. By contrast, the cost of rectifying an invalid Will, or resolving a conflict arising from one, can far exceed any initial saving.

It is often said that a Will is the final conversation you have with your loved ones. Engaging a solicitor ensures that what you say is heard clearly and understood without ambiguity.

Professional Guidance as an Act of Care

At Buckles Solicitors, our Private Client team understands that every Will tells a story, of families, hard work, and the desire to leave things in good order. We help our clients capture that story in a way that is both legally sound and deeply personal. If you require any help or guidance, please do not hesitate to contact our team for a free non-obligation appointment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.