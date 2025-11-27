ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Prenuptial Agreements: The Pros And Cons (Video)

Are you considering a prenuptial agreement in the UK? In this video, Kim Beatson, a partner in Anthony Gold's Family department, discusses the key advantages and disadvantages of prenups. While traditionally associated with the rich and famous, prenuptial agreements are now being used by couples from various financial backgrounds. Understanding both the benefits and potential drawbacks can help you make an informed decision.

