What Families Need To Know About Virtual Family Court Hearings

For many families, the thought of going to court is daunting enough. The idea of doing it all through a computer screen, rather than stepping into a courtroom, can feel even more unsettling. Yet, virtual hearings are becoming a regular part of the family justice system. They can sometimes make the process quicker and easier, but they also bring new questions at what is often one of the hardest times in people's lives. Knowing why a hearing might be held online, how it works in practice, and what you can do to prepare can help you approach the experience with more confidence.

Why hearings are moving online

The use of remote hearings took off during the pandemic, when the courts had to find ways of keeping cases moving. What started as a necessity has, in many situations, become normal practice. Judges often find that holding a hearing online, where possible, saves time, reduces travel costs, and helps ease pressure on an overstretched court system.

For families, this can sometimes be positive. Your case may be listed sooner, you may not need to take as much time off work, and you could avoid the stress of travelling long distances for a short hearing. It can also make it easier for relatives, interpreters or professionals to attend.

That said, remote hearings are not always straightforward. Not everyone has access to good internet or a private space at home. Some parents worry about being so open about the challenging situations they are facing whilst within their own homes, where they worry about the 'walls having ears'. These are very real concerns, and the court knows this. Judges will think carefully about whether a remote hearing is within the parties' best interests in each case, and you can raise any worries about privacy in advance.

When virtual hearings are used

Most often, virtual hearings are used for shorter or more straightforward steps in the process, such as when the court needs to check how things are progressing, or when it is giving instructions about the next stage. They can also be used when something urgent comes up, such as concerns about a child's safety, where waiting for an in-person hearing could cause a delay, increasing the risk of harm to an already vulnerable child.

Sometimes, and only with the agreement of those involved, a Final Hearing may take place online. The decision is made by the Judge to hold an online hearing, and you will be told in advance whether your hearing will be held remotely, and you will be sent instructions on how to join.

What to expect on the day

Although you won't be stepping into a courtroom, the virtual hearing will have the same structure and parties are expected to treat the hearing as if they were physically in court. The Judge will lead the process, evidence will be considered in the usual way, and each person will have a chance to speak in turn. Ensure to wait for your turn, speak clearly, and never be afraid to ask for clarification if something is unclear.

You will be sent a secure link, usually by email, to join the hearing at a set time. It's wise to log in at least fifteen minutes before the hearing starts, so you can deal with any technical issues in good time. You should be in a quiet and private space, ideally using a computer or tablet with a camera and microphone. If this is difficult, let the court know in advance as sometimes facilities can be arranged at the court building, or your solicitor may be able to help.

During the hearing, keep your microphone muted when you are not speaking, and unmute only when it is your turn. Always remember that recording the hearing yourself without permission is not allowed and is considered contempt of court.

Be sure to dress just as you would if you were attending court in person. It might feel odd pulling on smart clothes to sit at your kitchen table, but it helps set the tone.

Try to sit against a plain background with good light, ensure to keep food and drink (other than water) to one side. These details may seem small, but they help the judge concentrate on you rather than your surroundings. Keeping a pen and paper nearby, so you can jot down questions without interrupting. And if you're worried about interruptions, say so in advance. Neighbours, children, even pets – they can all make privacy tricky, but the court will usually try to help if they know what you're dealing with. Let the court know if you are interrupted and the court will usually allow you a moment to regroup.

If something goes wrong, like the screen freezes, or the link drops – don't panic! It happens all the time. Use the contact details in your joining instructions and try to reconnect quickly. Judges are used to this and will normally pause until everyone is back.

Preparing yourself

Preparation makes all the difference. On a practical level, check your technology in advance to make sure your device, camera, and internet connection are working properly. Have your court papers or documents close to hand, whether printed or on screen, and make sure you know how to access the link on the day. If needed, arrange for someone to help with childcare on the day. If privacy is hard because of your living situation, just let the court know as Judges are aware that not everyone has a spare room or soundproof walls.

Preparing yourself emotionally is just as important. Speaking about private family matters from your own living room can feel uncomfortable or intrusive. You may feel nervous about talking into a screen or unsure how to judge the reactions of others. If you have a solicitor, they can talk you through what to expect and may even arrange a short practice session. Writing down the key points you want to raise can help you stay focused, even if nerves set in.

During the hearing itself, clear and respectful communication is key. Speak slowly, avoid interrupting, and remember you're entitled to ask for clarification if you don't understand something. You can also let the Judge know if you need a short break. Courts understand that remote hearings can be tiring, and they're used to guiding families through the process.

Challenges you might face

Families often find that short-notice hearings are especially challenging, particularly in respect of childcare or finding a private space in time. If you really cannot prepare properly, you can ask the court to consider an adjournment, though it will be for the judge to decide whether this is appropriate.

Access to technology is another concern. If you don't have a suitable device or connection, tell the court in advance. If you have a solicitor, they may be able to arrange for you to join from their office. If you are representing yourself, support organisations or the court itself may sometimes help with facilities.

Language or accessibility needs should also be raised as early as possible. Courts can arrange for interpreters, hearing loops, or other adjustments, but only if they know about the need in advance.

The human side

It's important to acknowledge that no matter how efficient or convenient virtual hearings may seem, they involve deeply personal issues. For parents, it can feel unsettling to talk about arrangements for children without the structure of a courtroom. For separating couples, discussing finances or difficult histories over a video call can be uncomfortable. These feelings are natural.

Remember, during this process, the judge isn't judging your living room. They're listening to you and to what matters for your family. They are there to listen and to decide fairly, regardless of how the hearing is being heard.

Preparing your space, your documents, and yourself emotionally can help you feel more grounded. Be mindful that you are not alone in this, even if it feels like it in the moment. The support is there if you need it.

Moving forward

Virtual hearings are here to stay in some form. For some families, they can bring real benefits, but for others, they will create new worries. We truly believe that wherever you find yourself, knowing what to expect and preparing as best you can will help you in the long run.

At Buckles, we understand that behind every hearing is a family facing one of the hardest times of their lives. Whether your case is heard online or in person, we are here to guide you, to prepare you, and to make sure your voice is heard. With the right support, a virtual hearing does not have to feel like a barrier. It can still be a place where your story is listened to and your future is decided with fairness and care.

