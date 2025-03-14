ARTICLE
14 March 2025

Shepherd And Wedderburn Advise Peel Ports Group In Connection With Their Deal For Global Ports Holding To Become The New Operator For Greenock Cruise Port

This is an exciting development for the local economy in Greenock and Scotland as a whole. A Shepherd and Wedderburn team consisting of George McKinlay, Jamie Grant, and Robbie McElroy provided extensive ports legal expertise and we look forward to working with Peel Ports Group as it goes from strength to strength.

Hear from Farook Khan, General Counsel at Peel Ports Group:

"The team at Shepherd and Wedderburn are an invaluable source of guidance and ports know-how, complementing the work of our own team at Peel Ports Group in a seamless manner and helping us to deliver key business objectives."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

