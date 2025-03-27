Enforcement Update From The OFSI Annual Report For 2023/24

OFSI has published its annual report for the year 2023/2024.

The report provides the following data:

2021/22 – 147 investigations opened (and 101 closed);

2022/23 – 473 investigations opened (and 74 closed); and

2023/34 – 396 investigations opened (and 242 closed).

Of the 396 investigations opened in 2023/24, 288 were as a result of self-reporting with 108 opened through pro-active investigation or other means.

Further, OFSI's report gives a break down of which sanctions regimes the investigations relate to:

347 to Russian sanctions;

21 to Libyan sanctions;

9 to Iran sanctions; and

19 across the other regimes.

The report also gives a break down of the 242 investigations closed during the year of the report:

133 closed with a finding of no breach and sending a "No Further Action" letter;

18 closed with a finding there was a breach and sending a "Warning" letter;

1 closed with a finding of a breach and a referral to a regulator;

1 closed with an OFSI public disclosure;

61 closed without a final determination that there was a breach and sending a "No Further Action" letter; and

28 investigations closed for "Other" reasons.

