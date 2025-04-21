Tariffs Webinar - EMEA Edition

On April 15, 2025, experts from AlixPartners' Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain, and Growth teams gathered for a webinar:Navigating the Tariff Uncertainty in the Short, Medium, and Long-Term.

Industry experts shared critical strategies for businesses to navigate the challenges of tariffs, trade disruption, and economic uncertainty.

Key Takeaways:

Establish a Tariff War Room

Set up a dedicated team to map tariff exposure and visualize operational and financial impacts. This "war room" should be equipped to make real-time decisions based on dynamic models that quantify tariff exposure by part, supplier, and country.

Implement Strategic Responses

Duty Engineering: Understand and optimize tariff rules to minimize costs. This includes knowing the first sale rule and leveraging value-added services in low-tariff zones.

Supplier and Volume Balancing: Identify and engage with suppliers likely to face challenges and build strategic inventory where necessary.

Optimize Working Capital

Cash Management: Calculate immediate cash impacts and take steps to avoid running out of cash. This may include demand letters to suppliers and customers.

Foreign Trade Zones (FTZs): Defer tariffs by using FTZs, bonded warehouses, or third-party distribution centers.

Adjust Pricing Strategies

Category Dynamics: Understand how tariffs affect entire categories and adjust pricing accordingly. Communicate clearly with trading partners about price changes.

Elasticity and Pricing Power: Assess the expected elasticity for your products and your pricing power in the market. Make informed decisions based on competitor analysis.

Prepare for Long-Term Transformations

Strategic Sourcing: Use the total landed cost model to make decisions about strategic sourcing and manufacturing footprint optimization.

Manufacturing Footprint: Consider relocating production to regions with favorable tariff conditions.

Stay Agile and Informed

Real-Time Updates: Continuously monitor tariff rates and regulations. Update your models and strategies as new information becomes available.

Cross-Functional Coordination: Ensure leadership and cross-functional teams are involved in decision-making processes.

By taking these proactive steps, businesses can better navigate the complexities of tariffs, trade disruption, and economic uncertainty.

