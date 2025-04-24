Navigating Tariffs: Legal Considerations For UK Business (Podcast)

Recent shifts in tariff policies have left many UK businesses uncertain about their next steps. With President Trump's recent announcement marking a significant change in high global tariffs, understanding the legal implications is more important than ever.

Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.

Recent shifts in tariff policies have left many UK businesses uncertain about their next steps. With President Trump's recent announcement marking a significant change in high global tariffs, understanding the legal implications is more important than ever.

In this episode, Partner David Lowe, Partner Bernardine Adkins, and Senior Associate James Stunt break down the latest developments from a legal perspective, offering clarity on what businesses should expect when facing the upcoming changes.

You can also read the team's related article, Navigating the legal implications of Trump's tariffs: a UK perspective.

self

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.