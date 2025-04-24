ARTICLE
24 April 2025

Navigating Tariffs: Legal Considerations For UK Business (Podcast)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Recent shifts in tariff policies have left many UK businesses uncertain about their next steps. With President Trump's recent announcement marking a significant change in high global tariffs, understanding the legal implications is more important than ever.
United Kingdom International Law
Bernardine Adkins,David Lowe, and James Stunt
In this episode, Partner David Lowe, Partner Bernardine Adkins, and Senior Associate James Stunt break down the latest developments from a legal perspective, offering clarity on what businesses should expect when facing the upcoming changes.

You can also read the team's related article, Navigating the legal implications of Trump's tariffs: a UK perspective.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Bernardine Adkins
David Lowe
James Stunt
