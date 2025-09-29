ARTICLE
29 September 2025

Executive Director Remuneration In The FTSE 350 - Market Data And The 2025 AGM Season

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
David Tuch,James Harris,Alex Gardner
+1 Authors

What's next for executive director remuneration in the FTSE 350?

This year's AGM season comes amid debate over whether the UK market's current approach to both the structure and quantum of executive packages undermines UK-listed companies' ability to compete in global talent markets.

The debate around the UK's approach to executive pay is set to continue and it will be important for remuneration committees to stay abreast of these evolving market developments.

In their latest report, our executive compensation experts provide the latest market data and trends on executive director remuneration in the FTSE 350 that you need to be aware of during the 2025 AGM season and beyond.

Originally published 25 September 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David Tuch
David Tuch
Photo of James Harris
James Harris
Photo of Jeremy Orbell
Jeremy Orbell
Photo of Alex Gardner
Alex Gardner
