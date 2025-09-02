Evolving Regulation For CO₂ Storage: A Call For Evidence From Ofgem

On 6 August 2025 the UK Government and Ofgem, launched a Call for Evidence to explore how economic regulation for CO₂ storage should evolve as the Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage sector matures. As the CO₂ storage market transitions from early-stage development to a more self-sustaining model, the government is evaluating whether the current Regulated Asset Base model remains fit for purpose. This consultation seeks input on whether alternative regulatory approaches might better serve:

Users of CO₂ storage services;

Consumers impacted by storage costs;

CO 2 storage developers and infrastructure providers; and

Investors and financiers of CO2 storage sites.

Therefore, the government is inviting public feedback, including CO₂ capture and transport providers both domestic and international, current and prospective CO₂ storage developers, investors and financial institutions.

Key areas of focus of the economic regulatory regime for CO2 storage will be:

Economic Regulation and Natural Monopolies

Competition and Storage Costs

Equity and Debt Investment Considerations

After the call for evidence closes on 31 October 2025, DESNZ and Ofgem will review the feedback and publish a summary in early 2026. The insights gathered will help shape future policy, and a formal consultation on proposed changes will follow.

