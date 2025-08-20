The Risks Posed By Plans For A New Water 'Super Regulator'

The government's announcement that Ofwat will be abolished and replaced by a new "super regulator" has been described as one of the most significant shake-ups of water regulation in decades.

While the new body aims to tackle chronic underinvestment and widespread pollution, critics have questioned whether it will bring about genuine reform or merely repackage existing issues.

BCL Partner, Tom McNeill, stressed: "This is far from a simple story of misbehaving water companies. Sir Jon was clear that shortcomings in regulation lie at the core of poor performance, underinvestment, and the failure to protect the public interest."

The proposed merger will have wide-ranging consequences, not only for water industry regulation but also for the roles and expertise of the Environment Agency and Natural England teams.

