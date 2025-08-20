ARTICLE
20 August 2025

The Risks Posed By Plans For A New Water 'Super Regulator'

BS
BCL Solicitors LLP

Contributor

BCL Solicitors LLP logo
BCL Solicitors is a law firm with a single-minded ambition – to achieve the best possible outcome for each and every client. We specialise in corporate and financial crime, regulatory enforcement and serious and general crime. We offer discreet, effective and expert advice to corporations, senior executives, public bodies and high-profile individuals.
Explore Firm Details
The government's announcement that Ofwat will be abolished and replaced by a new "super regulator" has been described as one of the most significant shake-ups of water regulation in decades.
United Kingdom Environment
Tom McNeill
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The government's announcement that Ofwat will be abolished and replaced by a new "super regulator" has been described as one of the most significant shake-ups of water regulation in decades.

While the new body aims to tackle chronic underinvestment and widespread pollution, critics have questioned whether it will bring about genuine reform or merely repackage existing issues.

BCL Partner, Tom McNeill, stressed: "This is far from a simple story of misbehaving water companies. Sir Jon was clear that shortcomings in regulation lie at the core of poor performance, underinvestment, and the failure to protect the public interest."

The proposed merger will have wide-ranging consequences, not only for water industry regulation but also for the roles and expertise of the Environment Agency and Natural England teams.

For more details, click on the linkhere.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tom McNeill
Tom McNeill
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More