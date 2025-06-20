ARTICLE
20 June 2025

Energy And Infrastructure – Data Centers (Video)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

In our final episode, Partner Sarah Walker from our Real Estate team discusses Data Centres. Where are we on data centre development? What are the challenges to progress that would reconcile the gap between capacity and demand?
United Kingdom Energy and Natural Resources
Sarah Walker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Authors
Photo of Sarah Walker
Sarah Walker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
