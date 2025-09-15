ARTICLE
15 September 2025

NEC Contracts: Key Issues And Risk Mitigation Under NEC

BJ
Browne Jacobson

Contributor

NEC is a standard form contract often used in nuclear projects and an understanding of how the mechanisms under the contract work is essential to be able to mitigate and manage risk.
Zoe Stollard

This is the third in a series of webinars by the Nuclear PSG, designed to deliver knowledge sessions which are relevant to businesses engaged in the nuclear industry.

NEC is a standard form contract often used in nuclear projects and an understanding of how the mechanisms under the contract work is essential to be able to mitigate and manage risk.

This session discussed in detail at some of key aspects of NEC which can lead to disputes and shared guidance on how to manage risk. It builds on the first session on 30 April 2025, which gave a general overview of the contract and key provisions.

Zoe Stollard
