Energy And Infrastructure - Heat Pumps (Video)

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Richard
Offord, Senior Counsel in our Technology & Commercial
Transactions team, discusses heat pump deployment in the UK and
their potential role in achieving net zero targets. As a low carbon
heat source, what are the key barriers to success for heat pumps,
and what incentives exists?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.