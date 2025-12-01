New Nuclear NPS (EN-7)and Its Interface With The Electricity Network

The new National Policy Statement (NPS) for Nuclear Energy Generation (EN-7) published recently expands the types of nuclear power projects that can be consented under the DCO...

Summary

The new National Policy Statement (NPS) for Nuclear Energy Generation (EN-7) published recently expands the types of nuclear power projects that can be consented under the DCO planning regime and allows for nuclear development in new locations in England and Wales. In this Insight we discuss some of the key changes introduced by this new policy, particularly how it relates to EN-5, the national planning policy for electricity networks infrastructure.

Following a consultation last year, the final draft of the new EN-7 NPS has now been published (with no substantial departures from the consultation proposals) and sets out the UK Government's new national planning policy for nuclear power projects.

Reflecting advances in technology and the Government's view that new nuclear power generation is a critical national priority for meeting net zero and energy security targets, this new policy establishes the ‘needs case' for an extended range of nuclear technologies beyond those covered in the current nuclear NPS, EN-6, which is limited to traditional gigawatt-scale nuclear plants in defined locations.

Policy support for new nuclear power technologies

New nuclear power generation technologies covered by this policy include Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs). Having a smaller footprint and lower energy outputs, these types of project will have different siting and development requirements which the new policy accommodates.

New criteria based planning framework

The new EN-7 NPS supports the long-term development of a pipeline of nuclear power projects beyond 2025 and provides a more flexible criteria-based planning framework, with the onus on developers to justify their chosen sites against EN-7's criteria.

It will replace the current site-specific approach in EN-6 that identifies eight specific sites in England and Wales as potentially suitable for large-scale nuclear stations and which has applied since 2011. These eight sites (being Bradwell, Hartlepool, Heysham, Hinkley Point, Oldbury, Sellafield Sizewell and Wylfa) will retain this status with EN-7 acknowledging their continued advantages (such as potential for grid connection) and supporting development on these sites, but using the new criteria.

Site selection

The new EN-7 planning policy framework sets out the legal basis for deciding nuclear power applications and identifies the wide range of factors and considerations that must be applied to site selection and design. These include climate resilience, environmental impacts, waste and spent fuel, safety and security and access to the electricity network, which it identifies as integral to nuclear project feasibility. The policy also sets out how decision-makers should weigh residual harms against national need.

Network connection expectations

Decisions on nuclear DCOs must consider compliance with the network connection policies in EN-1 and EN-5 for any transmission infrastructure associated with, or necessary to connect, the nuclear project. Grid connections must be planned as an integral part of the nuclear scheme, aligning with the EN-5 policy on need, routing, design, mitigation and cumulative effects, whether the network asset sits within the same DCO or is contained in a separate but linked application.

More specifically, EN-7 expects applicants to engage early with the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and relevant transmission or distribution operators at the pre-application stage to define the connection strategy, and proposals must secure network connection arrangements, either within the nuclear DCO or via an explicitly linked application.

What EN-7 means in practice

Designation of EN-7 will mark an important milestone in the Government's energy strategy and ambitions and will pave the way for the next generation nuclear power plants.

For developers it will provide welcome policy clarity and assurances on the standards against which proposals will be assessed, which should improve investor confidence and enable projects to move forward.

The day after publication of EN-7, the Government announced plans to build the first small modular reactor nuclear power station at the Wylfa site in North Wales that will deliver up to 1.5GW of low-carbon energy to the grid. This is being heralded as the most significant industrial investment in North Wales for a generation. Many years of work had already been completed to facilitate the potential for new nuclear at this site – the previous proposals for ‘Wylfa Newydd' - albeit at the giga-scale rather than smaller scale.

Whilst it will take more than clarity on planning policy to deliver these complex and controversial projects, EN-7 marks a big step forward after years of uncertainty and delay. However, application of this policy will inevitably be scrutinised and no doubt contested at public DCO examinations and in potential legal challenges given the high level of public interest and objection to nuclear power projects.

Next steps

EN-7 will be designated by the Secretary of State and come into force following a 21 day period of parliamentary scrutiny and approval.

Once designated, it will become the primary policy for all new nuclear projects seeking development consent, replacing EN-6. However, EN-6 will not be withdrawn entirely and will remain a relevant consideration for DCO applications already in progress or approved, such as the Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C projects, as well as any amendments to those existing DCOs.

Once designated, EN-7 will sit within the suite of the existing Energy NPSs, which are themselves subject to further review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.