ARTICLE
31 January 2025

Energy And Infrastructure - Smart Meters (Video)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
The UK government's plan to roll out smart meters plays a vital role in achieving a more efficient energy system.
United Kingdom Energy and Natural Resources
Glen Evans
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The UK government's plan to roll out smart meters plays a vital role in achieving a more efficient energy system. In this second video of our Energy & Infrastructure video series, Glen Evans, Senior Associate in our Technology & Commercial Transactions team, discusses the status of this mission and the legal complexities that must be navigated to achieve success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Glen Evans
Glen Evans
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More