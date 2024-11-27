How Far Can AI Take Us On The Path To Net Zero?

As we come to the end of a potentially difficult COP 29, at the time of writing, there is still some uncertainty as to whether the financial targets will be agreed. There have been a lot of announcements and progress made in some of the other target areas. In particular, there has been a lot of talk about how AI can contribute to improving energy efficiency, both in terms of reducing energy use across the economy, and also increasing energy output from solar and wind farms, for example.

To this end, the UK Government has announced a second round of the 'Manchester Prize'. The prize follows a familiar path, where 10 finalists are selected from all the applicants and receive £100,000 of backing. A panel of judges then select one winner of the £1 million grand prize. Round 1 of the Manchester Prize was launched last year by the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology. The prize is run in partnership with Challenge Works, a part of the UK innovation agency Nesta.

The second Manchester Prize will be awarded to the most innovative and impactful AI solution enabling the UK to accelerate progress towards a net-zero energy system. Solutions should demonstrate the use of AI that delivers on at least one of the following:

accelerates the UK's adoption of clean energy technologies at scale;

enables efficient or low-cost operations of clean energy systems; or

significantly reduces energy demand, or optimises energy usage.

Applicants have until 17 January 2025 to submit their proposals. Good Luck!

AI minister Feryal Clark said: "AI can transform our public services, make us more productive and tackle some of the biggest shared challenges in society. AI is already having a positive impact on so many aspects of our lives, but there's much more waiting to be tapped into." www.edie.net/...

