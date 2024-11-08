ARTICLE
8 November 2024

Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus: EMEA Insights Series: Episode 16 – REMIT 2 (Podcast)

NR
United Kingdom Energy and Natural Resources
Authors

In our EMEA regulatory insights series colleagues from our EMEA offices provide an update on some of the key regulatory issues they are seeing in their local market. In this latest episode Anna Carrier from our Brussels office discusses the recent changes to the European Regulation on wholesale energy market integrity and transparency (REMIT 2).

In particular we cover:

  • The key changes to the Regulation.
  • Cross-border impact.
  • Algorithmic trading in wholesale energy markets.
  • Data reporting.

