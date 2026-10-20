What Should A Menopause Policy At Work Include?

A menopause policy at work should explain how an organisation supports employees experiencing menopausal symptoms, who is responsible for that support, how concerns can be raised and how menopause-related issues connect with existing workplace policies.

While there is no general legal requirement to have a standalone menopause policy, employers remain subject to obligations under the Equality Act 2010, health and safety law and wider employment law. A clear policy helps translate those obligations into a consistent workplace process.

Do employers have to have a menopause policy?

A standalone menopause policy is not a general legal requirement for every employer.

However, menopause can engage several legal obligations. Menopause itself is not a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, but treatment connected with menopause symptoms can potentially amount to discrimination where disability, age, sex or gender reassignment is relevant. Some menopausal symptoms may also meet the legal definition of disability, which can trigger a duty to make reasonable adjustments. Where treatment is connected with another protected characteristic, such as age or sex, further discrimination risks may arise.

Employers also have duties to protect workers' health, safety and welfare. A policy can help explain how the organisation will meet these duties in practice and reduce the risk of unfair treatment, disability discrimination and other discrimination claims.

A menopause policy should explain the organisation’s commitment to supporting employees affected by menopause and provide a consistent framework for raising concerns, accessing support and considering workplace adjustments.

Who should the policy apply to?

The policy should state clearly who falls within its scope. This will normally include employees and managers, with relevant responsibilities also applying to HR and those involved in workplace safety.

The policy should also recognise that menopause affects people differently and that support should be tailored to individual circumstances.

How should employees raise menopause-related concerns?

A menopause policy at work should give employees a clear route for raising concerns and asking for support.

The policy should identify the usual point of contact, often a line manager or HR, and provide an alternative if someone does not feel comfortable using that route. Depending on the organisation, this might be another trained manager, HR, a wellbeing champion or specialist workplace health advice.

It should also explain how confidentiality will be handled. Acas guidance on talking with workers about menopause recommends private conversations, allowing the worker to lead the discussion and agreeing workplace changes in writing where appropriate.

What responsibilities should line managers have?

The policy should make managers' responsibilities explicit rather than simply telling employees to speak to them.

Managers should be expected to:

Take concerns seriously and listen sensitively

Respect confidentiality

Avoid assumptions about age, sex, symptoms or capability

Know what support is available

Consider workplace adjustments where appropriate

Know when to involve HR or specialist workplace health advice

Review agreed support

Managers do not need to be medical experts. Organisations should provide training so managers understand the policy, the limits of their role and when to escalate an issue. This is a key part of best practice.

What workplace adjustments should the policy address?

The policy should explain how adjustments can be requested, considered and reviewed. It should not promise that every adjustment will be suitable for every role.

Examples may include:

Temporary flexibility or changes to working patterns

Regular breaks

Temporary changes to duties

Home working where practical

Changes to the workplace environment, such as ventilation or temperature control

Easier access to drinking water, toilets or a quiet space

The right response depends on the individual and the role. Someone experiencing menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes may need different support from someone whose symptoms mainly affect concentration or mental health.

If symptoms amount to a disability, some changes may also be reasonable adjustments under the Equality Act 2010.

How should occupational health feature in the policy?

The policy should explain when occupational health advice may be sought, how referrals are arranged and how any recommendations will be considered.

What should the policy say about sickness absence?

The policy should explain how menopause-related absence connects with the organisation's normal absence procedure.

Acas recommends recording menopause-related absence separately from other absence because counting it automatically as part of an employee's overall attendance record could, depending on the circumstances, be unfair or discriminatory.

The policy should explain how absence will be recorded, who can access that information and where employees and managers can find the full procedure. It should not duplicate fit-note rules, return-to-work processes or capability procedures.

What should the policy say about flexible working?

The policy should explain how flexible working may form part of menopause support and where employees can find the organisation's full procedure.

Short-term flexibility may help someone experiencing symptoms, while a longer-term change may be dealt with through a formal request. In some circumstances, a change to working arrangements may also form part of a reasonable adjustment where disability is relevant.

The policy should set out how requests will be considered without promising a particular arrangement in advance.

How should the policy deal with health and safety?

A menopause policy should connect with the organisation's existing workplace safety arrangements rather than create a separate risk system.

The policy should explain how menopause-related workplace risks will be considered, including matters such as temperature, ventilation and access to facilities, and who is responsible for reviewing concerns and risk assessments.

What should the policy say about confidentiality?

Menopause-related information can include sensitive health data. The policy should explain how information will be handled confidentially, who my have access to it and how workplace adjustments will be communicated where necessary.

How should a menopause policy interact with other workplace policies?

A menopause policy should not sit in isolation. Its value comes partly from showing employees and managers how menopause-related issues connect with the organisation's wider framework.

It should cross-reference relevant workplace policies, including:

Equality, diversity and inclusion

Absence management

Flexible working

Health and safety

Reasonable adjustments

Performance or capability

Grievance procedures

Dignity at work, bullying or harassment

Occupational health and wellbeing

This helps employers apply their legal obligations consistently and prevents different procedures pulling managers in different directions.

Small businesses do not necessarily need a lengthy standalone document. Some organisations may prefer a shorter policy that clearly links into existing procedures, while other organisations may need a fuller standalone approach because of the size or needs of their workforce.

Should a menopause policy include training and awareness?

A menopause policy should explain how managers and employees will be made aware of the policy and and where further guidance can be found.

Manager development is a key element of this, as it will empower leaders within the business to understand how menopause can affect people, how to talk about it sensitively, what support is available and how menopause relates to the law.

The policy might therefore cover:

Manager Training;

Employee Awareness; and

Available resources and points of contact.

Manager learning should reinforce the policy in practice. A document alone will not provide support consistently if managers do not understand how to use it.

How often should a menopause policy be reviewed?

The policy should identify an owner and a review cycle. It should also explain when an earlier review may be appropriate, for example after a change in law, Government guidance, working practices or employee feedback.

Organisations with 250 or more employees should also consider how the policy fits with the developing equality action-plan framework. Under the Employment Rights Act 2025, eligible employers can currently publish voluntary action plans covering their gender pay gap and support for employees experiencing menopause. Government guidance says these plans are expected to become mandatory from spring 2027, subject to secondary legislation.

Menopause policy at work checklist

The following framework provides a practical starting point when drafting or reviewing a menopause policy at work:

Policy section What it should cover Purpose and scope Why the policy exists, who it applies to and the organisation's commitment to support Raising concerns Who employees can speak to and what alternative contacts are available Manager responsibilities What managers should do, when to escalate and how to review support Workplace adjustments How adjustments and flexible working requests will be considered Occupational health When specialist workplace health advice may be sought Absence management How menopause-related absence connects with the organisation’s absence procedure Workplace safety How workplace risks, working conditions and risk assessments are addressed Confidentiality How sensitive health information and records are handled Training and awareness How managers and the wider workforce learn about the policy Related workplace policies Links to equality, absence, flexible working, grievance and other procedures Review Who owns the policy, when it is reviewed and how changes are communicated

This is not a one-size-fits-all menopause at work policy template. Employers should tailor the wording to their workforce, management structure, existing procedures and available resources.