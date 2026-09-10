Employment Edit: 20 August 2026

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Managing performance and dismissal risk in the new ERA world
22 September 2026 (Edinburgh)
Our popular in‑person panel event on managing performance and dismissal risk is coming to Edinburgh. Offering plenty of opportunity for discussion, we’ll explore what the unfair dismissal changes mean on the ground, and how, as an employer, you can respond effectively.
Legal updates
Right to work check expansion
Important changes to the UK’s regime to prevent illegal working are on the way this autumn. From 1 October 2026, organisations’ obligations to carry out right to work checks will be expanded – in addition to checking that directly employed employees have the right to work, organisations will also need to carry out right to work checks on a broader group of individuals, including casual and zero hours workers and gig economy workers.
A new concept of “extended liability” will also be introduced, which will push liability for right to work checks up the supply chain in certain sub-contracting and labour supply situations. Where extended liability applies, the relevant organisation can establish a statutory excuse through meeting various “prescribed requirements”, including specific contractual provisions and onboarding arrangements.
The penalties for non-compliance can be very high so it’s important to review your workforce arrangements, onboarding processes, and contracts with labour providers now to identify what changes you need to make before October. Our business immigration team has written more about these changes and how you can prepare in the article below.Read more
Part-time worker discrimination
The Supreme Court has confirmed that a part-time worker does not have to show that their part-time status was the only reason for less favourable treatment – it is enough that it was an effective cause of the treatment.
The claimant was a private hire driver who worked fewer hours than typical full-time drivers. All drivers were charged the same fixed weekly “circuit fee” to use the respondent’s booking system, regardless of the number of hours they worked. The claimant argued that this was less favourable treatment of him as a part-time worker as it meant he paid a higher fee per hour than a full-time driver. Initially, the employment tribunal dismissed his claim, finding that the fee was charged to enable the respondent to earn revenue under its business model and was not charged on the sole ground that the claimant worked part-time.
The Supreme Court allowed the appeal, noting that the relevant regulations use the words “on the ground that”, not “solely because” the worker is a part-time worker. For a claim to be successful, the worker therefore needs to show that their status as a part-time worker was an effective cause or reason for the less favourable treatment, even if it was not the only cause. This case provides important clarification of the scope of protection for part-time workers.
It is also worth noting that the same treatment may form the basis of a direct or indirect sex or disability discrimination claim – these claims carry more significant financial remedies than the remedies available under the part-time worker regulations, so are often the real driver (as well as wider diversity and inclusion objectives) behind employers carrying out compliance checks to ensure that policies and decisions are non-discriminatory or justifiable.
(Augustine v Data Cars Limited)
On demand content
Webinar – The FCA’s new rules on non-financial misconduct: key issues for HR professionals
On-demand
In the webinar, James Green and Carlene Nicol explored the key issues facing HR professionals in financial services firms as we prepare for the implementation of FCA’s new rules and guidance on non-financial misconduct from 1 September 2026.Watch here
ERA Explained: Our new podcast
Have you been tasked with preparing your organisation for the upcoming unfair dismissal reforms? Don’t forget to listen to ERA Explained – our new podcast designed to help employers prepare for what’s ahead. With an eye to the practical, this mini-series of ERA Explained focuses on how the changes to unfair dismissal will impact employers on the ground with episodes covering probationary periods, the changing role of the line manager and high-risk dismissals & settlement strategies.Watch or listen here
Thought-leadership, themes and trends
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]