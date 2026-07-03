Assistant Head Teacher Accused Of Sexual Assault - NFA

Case study summary

Our client was an Assistant Head Teacher who was arrested for an allegation of sexual assault made by a former pupil. We reviewed the police investigation, kept in regular contact with the officer, and took pro-active steps to ensure that the case was closed as soon as possible.

Case study

Our client was an Assistant Head Teacher. In November 2025, he was arrested by Kent Police after a former pupil alleged that, when he was her teacher around 12 years earlier, he had sent sexual communications to her and had touched her inappropriately on one occasion. Our client strongly denied any wrongdoing. He and his family were extremely concerned about the consequences that such a serious allegation could have on his reputation, his employment, and his future career in education.

After his arrest, our client was released on police bail. His bail conditions meant that he could not work with or tutor anyone under 18 and could not attend the school where he worked except by prior appointment. These conditions had an immediate effect on his role as an Assistant Head Teacher because he could not carry out the normal duties of his job while the police investigation remained ongoing. He was suspended from work as a result. This meant that our client faced months of uncertainty despite the allegation not having been tested in court.

Our client instructed Mary Monson Solicitors because he wanted specialist advice from lawyers experienced in defending serious sexual allegations and cases involving professionals whose careers are affected by such allegations. We immediately reviewed the position, advised him on the police process, and began liaising with the officer in charge of the case.

It was important to make sure that the investigation did not drift and that the police understood the serious impact that the ongoing allegation and bail conditions were having on our client’s career and family life. When it became clear that the bail position should be reviewed, we contacted the officer in charge and sought confirmation that the bail conditions would be cancelled and that our client would instead be released pending further investigation. This was an important step because the conditions which the police had imposed were preventing him from working and impacting his livelihood and mental health.

We continued to monitor and review the investigation until May 2026 when Kent Police confirmed that they had decided to take no further action. After months of instability and the risk of losing the career he had worked hard to build, our client was relieved with the outcome and grateful for our support throughout the case.