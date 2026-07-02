Neurodiversity: Actionable Steps For Employers

Neurodiversity policy has become a global management challenge, with a widening gap between what workplace policies promise and what managers deliver on the ground. This analysis examines how legal frameworks in the UK, US, Brazil, Germany, and France approach neurodivergent employee protections, revealing crucial distinctions in when duties arise and how they're enforced.

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At A Glance

Neurodiversity policy has become a global management challenge, but day-to-day practice is failing to keep pace.

Across jurisdictions, more employees are open about conditions such as autism and ADHD, and organisations are responding with updated policies. Yet a widening gap persists between what those policies promise and what managers deliver on the ground.

For HR professionals operating across borders, the task is to close that gap with a consistent management roadmap which is legally sound in each jurisdiction and operationally sustainable everywhere.

This article is based on a UK-focused article first published in HR Magazine.

The Legal Landscape

United Kingdom

One of the most persistent misunderstandings in the UK workplace is the belief that legal protection for neurodivergent employees depends on a formal diagnosis; it does not.

Under the Equality Act 2010, protection is based on a number of factors, including the impact that a condition has on an individual's day-to-day activities. This is a crucial distinction; it means the duty to consider reasonable adjustments can arise far earlier than many employers expect, and it cannot simply be deferred until a diagnosis is confirmed. In short, if you are waiting for a diagnosis before you act, you are already behind.

Equally important is recognising where risk tends to materialise. It rarely stems from deliberate discrimination or high-profile boardroom decisions. Far more often, it develops through the routine fabric of management: performance processes, workplace changes and the interpretation of behaviour. Well-intentioned but rigid approaches in these areas are a common source of exposure.

United States

Under US law, neurodiverse individuals are entitled to the same workplace protections afforded to all other individuals with disabilities. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) defines a disability as a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities. Neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, and similar neurological variations frequently meet this definition, and thus qualify as disabilities under the ADA. In addition to federal law, many state and local laws provide equivalent or broader disability discrimination protections that may further extend coverage to neurodiverse employees.

Employers should not assume that a neurodiverse employee falls outside the statute's protections simply because the individual is high-functioning or does not outwardly present as disabled. Courts have consistently recognised that conditions affecting concentration, communication, social interaction, and executive functioning can constitute substantial limitations on major life activities such as thinking, communicating, and interacting with others.

Once an employee's neurodivergent condition qualifies as a disability, the employer is subject to the full range of obligations that attach to any other covered disability. The employer must engage in the interactive process in good faith and provide reasonable accommodations unless doing so would impose an undue hardship on the operation of the business. Reasonable accommodations for neurodiverse employees may include modified work schedules, written rather than verbal instructions, noise-reducing workspaces, adjusted communication methods, or flexibility in how performance expectations are met.

Employers are also prohibited from discriminating against neurodiverse individuals in hiring, promotion, compensation, and all other terms and conditions of employment. Harassment or hostile work environment claims may arise where an employee is subjected to derogatory comments or exclusionary conduct based on a neurological condition. Retaliation against an employee who requests an accommodation or asserts rights under the ADA is likewise unlawful.

Brazil

Under Brazilian law, "neurodiversity" is not a standalone protected category. Protection is instead accessed through the broader legal framework applicable to persons with disabilities, making formal classification a more central feature of the analysis than in many other jurisdictions.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is the clearest example: Law No. 12,764/2012 expressly deems a person with ASD to be a person with a disability for all legal purposes, so workplace protections attach automatically once ASD is identified. For other conditions such as ADHD, dyslexia or dyspraxia, there is no equivalent automatic classification; recognition as a person with a disability will depend on whether the condition results in a long-term impairment which, in interaction with barriers, obstructs full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others. That assessment is governed by the Brazilian Statute of Persons with Disabilities (Law No. 13,146/2015), which requires a biopsychosocial, multidisciplinary evaluation. In the employment context, the Quota Law (Article 93 of Law No. 8,213/1991) requires companies with 100 or more employees to reserve between 2% and 5% of positions for persons with disabilities, while the Statute guarantees the right to work in an accessible and inclusive environment and prohibits discrimination on grounds of disability across recruitment, hiring, retention and career progression.

Unlike the United Kingdom, where legal duties may arise before a formal diagnosis is obtained, the Brazilian analysis is often more closely connected to whether the employee is formally recognised as a person with a disability, particularly for quota compliance and specific statutory protections. Employers should not, however, treat the absence of a diagnosis as the end of the analysis. Where a neurodivergent condition creates barriers in the workplace, the employer should assess the need for reasonable accommodations on a case-by-case basis and document its decision-making. Because Brazilian law combines individual anti-discrimination protections with affirmative inclusion obligations through the quota system, legal risk is not limited to discriminatory dismissal or failure to accommodate; it may also arise from recruitment, performance management, accessibility and broader compliance with disability inclusion duties.

Germany

From a German law perspective, the starting point is similar but not identical to the UK position. Under the German General Equal Treatment Act (AGG), read alongside EU law and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), protection is built around a functional, barriers-focused concept of disability. As in the United Kingdom, a formal degree of disability is not required to bring a discrimination claim.

That said, German law does place greater weight on formally recognised severe disability, which brings additional rights and more structured processes into play. Works councils—and, where relevant, the representative body for severely disabled employees—also have a formal role under co-determination rules, with the Integration Office (a regional authority dedicated to helping people with severe disabilities) often involved in more complex cases.

In practice, however, as is the case in the United Kingdom, German employers should not wait for that officially recognised diagnosis: if there are clear signs of a longer-term condition, the employer is already expected to consider adjustments and how the role can be shaped to fit.

France

Under French law, "neurodiversity" is not a specifically protected category. Protections instead flow from the general principles of the employer's duty of care, disability consideration and non-discrimination.

A key challenge for employers, both in France and beyond, is the difficulty that arises from the fact that establishing whether or not an employee is neurodivergent can be complicated. HR teams are not entitled to ask candidates or employees about their health or medical condition during or post the recruitment phase, and candidates/employees are not required to make any such disclosure to their employer.

Where a candidate or employee does disclose neurodiversity, the employer is compelled to implement accommodations. In this respect, the employer must involve an occupational doctor, who will evaluate the employee's fitness for their role and recommend accommodations if necessary. The occupational doctor is a key actor in these circumstances.

Actionable Steps for Employers

So, what should employers do? The following practical measures will make a material difference to your organisation's legal position wherever you operate.

First, do not wait for a diagnosis or formal disclosure before acting. If a manager is aware, or ought reasonably to be aware, that an employee may have a condition affecting their day-to-day activities, then legal duties may be engaged. Train managers to recognise early signals and to respond proportionately. In some countries, such as France, it is prudent to have a policy or framework in place to pre-empt issues before they arise, and the policy or framework can often be more powerfully implemented following discussions with works councils, staff bodies or trade unions.

Second, empower managers with clear, practical guidance. Providing decision-making frameworks, rather than rigid tick-box procedures, will reduce the risk of a reactive, firefighting approach. Managers are expected to make judgement calls in real time, yet too often they lack the confidence or tools to do so consistently. Training in this area is key.

Third, build flexibility into your processes. Review performance management, absence and disciplinary processes with neurodiversity specifically in mind, ensuring that reasonable adjustments can be considered at every stage rather than bolted on as an afterthought. It may also be helpful to conduct risk-assessments to identify areas for improvement – and in some countries such risk assessments may be mandatory.

Fourth, document your decision-making. Recording how decisions around adjustments, performance and conduct were reached is critical to defending any subsequent claim and demonstrates that the organisation turned its mind to the relevant issues.

Fifth, adopt a proactive rather than reactive approach. A conversation today is far cheaper than litigation tomorrow. Fostering a culture in which managers feel able to have open, early conversations about support, without fearing that doing so will create legal risk, can prevent issues from escalating into formal grievances or litigation.

Finally, as well as the general guidance above, you will need to consider specific local law requirements in each country where you operate to ensure you are adhering to local requirements.

A global management roadmap

Although each jurisdiction frames its protections differently—the United Kingdom through a functional impact test, the United States through the ADA's broad definition of disability, Germany through a barriers-focused model reinforced by co-determination structures, and France through the employer's duty of care and the central role of the occupational doctor—the underlying message is remarkably consistent. Legal obligations do not wait for formality, and neither should employers.

The gap between policy and practice will not close itself. Closing it requires a consistent management roadmap built on the same core disciplines regardless of jurisdiction: early engagement, flexible processes, clear documentation and a culture that treats support as routine rather than exceptional. Local procedural requirements will vary, but the destination is the same.

Neurodiversity is now a global management challenge. Employers who act now, equipping their managers and embedding flexibility into their systems wherever their workforce sits, will not only reduce their exposure but build workplaces that attract and retain a broader range of talent.

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