What Our Clients Say About Us – Friday Feedback From Didlaw Clients

I was talking to an employment lawyer outside our firm yesterday. We talked about how being a claimant lawyer can be the best and the worst job in the world. The best because the satisfaction of helping another human being through work difficulties is enormous. So much of our identity is wrapped up in what we do and when that is under threat it can feel terrifying. Not to mention fears about paying the rent or mortgage and where you are going to find another job. The worst because you do see the darker side of human behaviours: bullying, people being pushed out after years of devoted service, sometimes at the detriment of their health, people being devious and treating others with a lack of dignity and respect.

But here we focus on the positives which include that at didlaw we have a fabulous team of superb lawyers who deliver legal advice with a human touch. In a world which is increasingly devoid of human connection we celebrate the impact we have and the outstanding legal outcomes we deliver. With pride.

So here goes for client feedback we’ve had from our clients in the past week or so.

“I know I’ve already thanked you, but I really did appreciate all the support, guidance and work you put into helping me through a very difficult situation. It made a huge difference.”

“I chose didlaw having done a lot of research because you were the only firm that stood out to be different. I felt I was choosing a firm that was passionate and would stand up for me, understanding the issues I was facing. “

“I am so grateful for how swiftly you acted. I can’t believe we’ve reached this point in just two weeks. You promised you would get me a settlement that took me to the end of the year, and you have delivered exactly that.”

“From start to finish, professional and courteous, clearly experts in the field. My lawyer provided guidance and updates and helped me navigate what was a difficult stressful time with grace and helped limit the stress. I would also thank the background colleagues who called when they said and made sure everything ran smoothly. It seems to be a great team here and I thank them all for helping me achieve a good outcome. I wish everyone ongoing success and happiness.”

“The reason why your letter meant so much to me is because you took the parts in my narrative which were most hurtful to me or meant the most to me and you treated them with such sensitivity and empathy and created a legal argument around them. It feels to me that you have a deep understanding of what I went through and this means a lot to me.”

“Thank you so much for seeing this through and for your professionalism and clear guidance throughout what has been a stressful and at times frustrating process. I will certainly keep you in mind should I need assistance again in the future.”