New Duty For UK Employers – Annual Leave Record-Keeping From April 6, 2026

From April 6, 2026, employers will be required to keep adequate records of workers' annual leave and pay entitlements.

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

Article Insights

Emily Bodger’s articles from Littler Mendelson are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Littler Mendelson are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

From April 6, 2026, employers will be required to keep adequate records of workers' annual leave and pay entitlements.

In an unexpected development, recent commencement regulations confirm that from April 6, 2026, the new legal duty requiring employers to keep adequate records of workers’ annual leave and pay entitlements will come into effect. The timing of this new requirement, introduced under the UK Employment Rights Act 2025 (“ERA 2025”), was previously unknown and had not featured in the Government’s previously published implementation timelines.

The key elements of the new record-keeping obligation to be aware of:

Employers will be required to keep “adequate” records to demonstrate compliance with entitlement to annual leave (including additional annual leave and annual leave of irregular hours and part-year workers), entitlement to holiday pay, and the requirement to make payment in lieu of holiday outstanding on termination of employment (including any carried over).

Employers will have discretion to create, maintain and keep the records in such manner and format as they reasonably see fit.

Records must be retained for six years from the date of creation.

Enforcement

Failure to comply with this new duty will be an offence, punishable by a fine.

The Fair Work Agency, set to be established on April 7, 2026, as part of the ERA 2025 reforms, is anticipated to play a central role in enforcing compliance. In due course, it will have a range of enforcement powers, including to request records, issue notices of underpayment, and bring employment tribunal proceedings on a worker’s behalf. However, while some of the Fair Work Agency’s powers will take effect on April 7, 2026, this does not currently include its enforcement powers in respect of annual leave and pay or annual leave records. These powers are expected to follow in phases and we await further developments.

Impacts for Employers

This new record-keeping requirement is likely to increase the administrative burden on businesses. While many employers will already have some systems in place to record annual leave information, these processes should be reviewed to ensure that all annual leave and pay entitlements are accurately tracked and documented and can be retained for six years. Employers may want to assess their existing annual leave and pay records and consider taking remedial steps where necessary, given the increased enforcement risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.