Employment Espresso Pods (Podcast)

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Employment Espresso Pods – The Employment Rights Act 2025: Your April 2026 Action List, Part 2

In this second part of our podcast on the Employment Rights Act 2025 reforms coming into force in April 2026, Jenny Andrews and Sian McKinley, both Of Counsel, together with Knowledge Counsel Anna Henderson, discuss the coming changes to collective redundancy protective awards and the implications of the new Fair Work Agency, including in relation to potential liability for backdated statutory holiday pay. They round up with a list of key actions for HR to take before 6 April 2026.

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Employment Espresso Pods: The Employment Rights Act 2025: Your April 2026 Action List, Part 2

Employment Espresso Pods – The Employment Rights Act 2025: Your April 2026 Action List, Part 1

A new season of Employment Espresso Pods will cover the extensive employment law reforms being made by the Employment Rights Act 2025. In this first of a two-parter on the April 2026 changes, Jenny Andrews and Sian McKinley, both Of Counsel, together with Knowledge Counsel Anna Henderson, discuss the changes to statutory sick pay, family leave and whistleblowing. Further changes are covered in Part 2, along with a list of key action-points for HR.

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