A New Era For UK Collective And Trade Union Rights: What Employers Need To Know

UK employers are on the cusp of the most significant changes to collective and trade union law in a generation, with the potential to reshape workforce engagement.

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UK employers are on the cusp of the most significant changes to collective and trade union law in a generation, with the potential to reshape workforce engagement. Whether or not you currently recognise a trade union, early preparation is essential. These reforms will affect every material restructuring and change management programme and could lead to new recognition requests, broader workplace access rights, and increased collective action.

Our webinar from November 2025 gives an overview of the reforms, their timing and likely impact, together with practical guidance on the steps you should take now. We also share perspectives from Germany and Australia—jurisdictions where similar regimes already apply—to highlight lessons learned and potential pitfalls for UK employers.

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