ARTICLE
24 February 2026

The Work Agenda 2026 Podcast Series: Episode 01 – Navigating A Respectful Workplace Culture (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
Employees are more aware of their rights and seeking to hold employers accountable for their actions and the actions of other employees/third parties.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Shalina Crossley,Bryn Doyle, and Lucy Hendley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

Businesses are facing challenges in a modern work environment which is increasingly multi-generational and diverse.

Employees are more aware of their rights and seeking to hold employers accountable for their actions and the actions of other employees/third parties. Using a case study to guide the discussion at The Work Agenda 2026 conference we shared practical solutions and explored some of the issues that we are seeing employers grapple with including sexual harassment (a year on from the introduction of the preventative duty), neurodiversity, divergence in socio-political views and speak up culture.

This podcast forms part of a series captured live at the event, you can explore the rest of the series below or via Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Download the PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Shalina Crossley
Shalina Crossley
Photo of Bryn Doyle
Bryn Doyle
Photo of Lucy Hendley
Lucy Hendley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More