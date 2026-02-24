The Work Agenda 2026 Podcast Series: Episode 01 – Navigating A Respectful Workplace Culture (Podcast)

Businesses are facing challenges in a modern work environment which is increasingly multi-generational and diverse.

Employees are more aware of their rights and seeking to hold employers accountable for their actions and the actions of other employees/third parties. Using a case study to guide the discussion at The Work Agenda 2026 conference we shared practical solutions and explored some of the issues that we are seeing employers grapple with including sexual harassment (a year on from the introduction of the preventative duty), neurodiversity, divergence in socio-political views and speak up culture.

This podcast forms part of a series captured live at the event

