ARTICLE
19 February 2026

New UK Immigration Measures Are Set To Facilitate Entering The UK Tech And Science Sectors

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Littler Mendelson logo
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Explore Firm Details
UK ministers have unveiled proposals to facilitate work immigration into the tech and science sectors crucial to the Government's industrial strategy aims.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Vanessa Ganguin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Littler Mendelson are most popular:
  • within Transport and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel

UK ministers have unveiled proposals to facilitate work immigration into the tech and science sectors crucial to the Government's industrial strategy aims. A written statement to parliament by Department of Trade minister Blair McDougall accompanied a simultaneous press release by the UK's Departments of Business and Trade, Science and Technology and the Exchequer this month suggesting an array of measures to encourage those working in science and deep tech sectors.

The UK Government made the following promises to boost the UK's growing AI, quantum, science and deep tech sectors and their ability to bring the talent they need to the UK.

  • A referral route to fast-track sponsor licences will be launched for high growth and high potential global companies expanding into the UK supported by the Global Talent Taskforce or the Office for Investment.
  • The Global Talent visa will be expanded to make it simpler and easier for those with a relevant academic or research appointment and those in industry to obtain their visa, "including those working in cutting edge industries." This follows on a promise in last year's Immigration White Paper to facilitate Global Talent visa applications from "top scientific and design talent."
  • Over £5 billion to be spent on a suite of support for scientific talent, including new funding from ARIA for top AI experts and the £54 million Global Talent Fund which recruits leading science and research talent to the UK.
  • Doubling the resourcing of the UK's Global Talent Taskforce, including bringing in specialist private sector head-hunting expertise, establishing new functions to support individuals to relocate and companies to set up UK offices quickly. This 'concierge' service for global talent will start by focusing on international AI talent.
  • Providing new Government-funded scholarships for International Mathematical Olympiad gold medal winners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Vanessa Ganguin
Vanessa Ganguin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More