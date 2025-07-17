What is Disability Pride Month?

July 2025 marks the 10th year of Disability Pride Month in the UK; however the movement originates in the USA. Following the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, the first Disability Pride Month began in Boston, Massachusetts, before expanding to become the global movement it is today. Iona Bruce explains more.

Disability Pride Month provides an opportunity to platform disabled speakers, challenge stereotypes, and celebrate the achievements of the disabled community.

The disability pride flag, shown above, was created by Ann Magill in 2019. Each colour represents a different group of disabilities. The angle of the stripes represents the barriers disabled people have to cut through in society.

How can I get involved?

Various charities and organisations are celebrating Disability Pride Month, providing excellent opportunities to learn more about disability pride and support this important celebration.

One such charity is Scope, who campaign to transform attitudes towards disability, end the "disability price tag" and close the disability employment gap. Scope provides tangible support to disabled people, through their free disability helpline, creating online guides, and publishing summaries of the news affecting disabled people, such as the proposed welfare changes. Find out more about Scope online.

Scope is hosting a free online webinar 'Disability Pride Month: Turning Prejudice into Pride' on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at 6:30pm via Zoom. Sign up online.

