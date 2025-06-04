ARTICLE
4 June 2025

All In A Day's Work: Maternity, Paternity Leave And SPL (Podcast)

HC
Herrington Carmichael

Contributor

Herrington Carmichael logo
Herrington Carmichael is a full-service law firm offering legal advice to UK and international businesses. We work with corporate entities of all sizes from large PLCs through to start-up businesses.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Cassie Blackledge and Alex Harper will be discussing employment rights of parents and parents to be. They will run through the law as it is now pending...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Cassie Blackledge
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode, Cassie Blackledge and Alex Harper will be discussing employment rights of parents and parents to be. They will run through the law as it is now pending any changes pursuant to the Employment Rights Bill. They will break down what maternity and paternity leave typically involve and introduce shared parental leave as a flexible, evolving solution that allows both parents to take time off to care for their child. Whether you're preparing for your own parental leave or curious about the ins and outs of these rights, we've got you covered!

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work – Maternity, Paternity Leave and SPL

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cassie Blackledge
Cassie Blackledge
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More