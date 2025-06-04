All In A Day's Work: Maternity, Paternity Leave And SPL (Podcast)

In this episode, Cassie Blackledge and Alex Harper will be discussing employment rights of parents and parents to be. They will run through the law as it is now pending any changes pursuant to the Employment Rights Bill. They will break down what maternity and paternity leave typically involve and introduce shared parental leave as a flexible, evolving solution that allows both parents to take time off to care for their child. Whether you're preparing for your own parental leave or curious about the ins and outs of these rights, we've got you covered!

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work – Maternity, Paternity Leave and SPL

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.