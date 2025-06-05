In Conversation With... Till Leopold (Podcast)

In this episode of the Future of Work Hub's In Conversation podcast, Lucy Lewis speaks with Till Leopold, Head of Work Wages and Job Creation, at the World Economic Forum's Centre for the New Economy and Society. Till shares key insights from the latest Future of Jobs report examining the five major trends that are expected to transform the world of work by 2030. They discuss the nuanced impact of these trends on job creation and displacement and how employers can develop proactive strategies for skills adaptation and reskilling.

Key takeaways

Technological change, geoeconomic fragmentation, economic uncertainty, demographic shifts and the green transition are the major drivers of net job creation as well as displacement. Look beyond the headline numbers to consider the quality of jobs being created and focus on creating "good work" to ensure sustainable growth. Be proactive in addressing long-term trends - including demographic shifts and climate change mitigation - alongside immediate challenges. By embedding these considerations into strategic planning now, businesses can position themselves to benefit from future workforce changes and achieve more positive outcomes. Adopt a balanced approach to skills development. 40% of skills across all roles will change over the next five years but there will be a convergence of two types of skills: technological proficiency and human-centric skills. Foster both skillsets through targeted training and ongoing learning opportunities to equip workers for the skills transition and address skills gaps. Build trust through meaningful engagement and communication. Reskilling is a crucial component for building trust and employers should take a holistic approach to how they communicate in relation to this, consistently explaining why it matters and giving workers agency to shape new initiatives.