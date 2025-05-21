Social Mobility Pay Gap Report 2024

We have published our third annual Social Mobility Pay Gap Report, as part of our efforts to set the benchmark for transparency, accountability and action on social mobility within the legal industry. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of different aspects of social mobility as they relate to the firm.

In publishing this report, our aim is to help start meaningful conversations within the legal community and spearhead change to eliminate disparities. By embracing transparency and actively engaging in this vital discussion, we hope to encourage other organisations to become more open about social mobility within their workforces.

"We want to ensure that talented individuals from all walks of life have the opportunity to thrive at Lewis Silkin. We know there's more work to do, but our commitment to advancing social mobility within our firm and across the legal sector remains unwavering."

Jo Farmer, Joint Managing Partner

"Publishing this report is about more than data—it's about driving real change. We're proud to be transparent, but even more determined to take action that opens up the legal profession to talent from every background."

Tom Heys, Pay Reporting Lead

Lewis Silkin is currently ranked 7th on the Social Mobility Foundation's Employer Index (up from 59th on the Index in 2021). We have a social mobility Employee Resource Group made up of individuals from across the firm who are empowered to take action on the feedback we receive from the Employer Index; the report also includes a number of challenging targets to push ourselves to do more in a range of areas.

