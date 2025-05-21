ARTICLE
21 May 2025

Social Mobility Pay Gap Report 2024

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
We have published our third annual Social Mobility Pay Gap Report, as part of our efforts to set the benchmark for transparency, accountability and action on social mobility within the legal industry.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Jo Farmer and Tom Heys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We have published our third annual Social Mobility Pay Gap Report, as part of our efforts to set the benchmark for transparency, accountability and action on social mobility within the legal industry. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of different aspects of social mobility as they relate to the firm.

In publishing this report, our aim is to help start meaningful conversations within the legal community and spearhead change to eliminate disparities. By embracing transparency and actively engaging in this vital discussion, we hope to encourage other organisations to become more open about social mobility within their workforces.

"We want to ensure that talented individuals from all walks of life have the opportunity to thrive at Lewis Silkin. We know there's more work to do, but our commitment to advancing social mobility within our firm and across the legal sector remains unwavering."
 Jo Farmer, Joint Managing Partner

"Publishing this report is about more than data—it's about driving real change. We're proud to be transparent, but even more determined to take action that opens up the legal profession to talent from every background."
 Tom Heys, Pay Reporting Lead

Lewis Silkin is currently ranked 7th on the Social Mobility Foundation's Employer Index (up from 59th on the Index in 2021). We have a social mobility Employee Resource Group made up of individuals from across the firm who are empowered to take action on the feedback we receive from the Employer Index; the report also includes a number of challenging targets to push ourselves to do more in a range of areas.

Download the PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jo Farmer
Jo Farmer
Photo of Tom Heys
Tom Heys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More