ARTICLE
14 May 2025

Maximising Performance In A Neurodiverse Team (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Lewis Silkin's Lucy Hendley and David Regan are joined by special guests Tom Pridmore, Head of Reward, Benefits and Wellbeing at BDO, and Ed Thompson, Founder and CEO of Uptimize.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Lucy Hendley and David Regan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
In this episode, Lewis Silkin's Lucy Hendley and David Regan are joined by special guests Tom Pridmore, Head of Reward, Benefits and Wellbeing at BDO, and Ed Thompson, Founder and CEO of Uptimize. The panel explore what steps employers can take to optimise the performance of neurodivergent employees and grapple with tricky issues concerning performance management. Tune in to discover how employers can maximise performance in a neurodiverse team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lucy Hendley
Lucy Hendley
Photo of David Regan
David Regan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More