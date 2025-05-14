Maximising Performance In A Neurodiverse Team (Podcast)

In this episode, Lewis Silkin's Lucy Hendley and David Regan are joined by special guests Tom Pridmore, Head of Reward, Benefits and Wellbeing at BDO, and Ed Thompson, Founder and CEO of Uptimize. The panel explore what steps employers can take to optimise the performance of neurodivergent employees and grapple with tricky issues concerning performance management. Tune in to discover how employers can maximise performance in a neurodiverse team.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.