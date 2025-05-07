ARTICLE
7 May 2025

All In A Day's Work: The US Influence On DE&I In The UK (Podcast)

In this episode Matt Jenkin and Alex Harper are discussing the US influence on DE&I in the UK. We briefly discuss the changes in the US in respect of DE&I initiatives and how that might filter through to the UK. We also discuss the different legal framework in the UK, which may make rowing on DE&I somewhat more complicated for UK employers than for their US counterparts.

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work: The US Influence on DE&I in the UK

