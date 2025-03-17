Embracing Neurodiversity: How To Create An Inclusive Workplace

Ahead of Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2025, we look at the new ACAS guidance and practical ways an employer can create a neuroinclusive workplace.

Neurodiversity Celebration Week (17 – 23 March 2025) is a time to recognise and celebrate the unique strengths and contributions of neurodivergent individuals. It's also an opportunity for employers to raise awareness, promote understanding and celebrate differences.

Against a background of changing approaches in the US, with President Trump's order to end "illegal" DEI initiatives in the private sector in the US, many UK employers are reviewing the effectiveness of their DEI initiatives. Neurodiversity Celebration Week is a chance for employers to not only reflect on their DEI strategies in this area, but also to assess what action can be taken to create a more neuroinclusive workplace.

Creating a neuroinclusive workplace offers myriad benefits for employers. The more diverse and inclusive a workplace, the more productive and profitable the workforce. Reports suggest a neuroinclusive workplace can lead to reduced absenteeism and lower employee turnover. By fostering an inclusive environment, employers can also attract a more diverse range of skills and experiences, ultimately enriching the talent pool.

With staff wellbeing still a priority for many UK employers, it is widely recognised that supporting staff can enhance an employee's experience at work. An inclusive approach not only helps employees to feel comfortable and supported but also enables them to perform at their best, contributing to the overall success and productivity of the organisation. But the support provided needs to be tailored and employers should consider how to ensure everybody, including neurodivergent employees, receives the support they need.

New ACAS guidance provides a detailed and practical framework for employers better to understand and support neurodivergent employees and applicants. We draw on this guidance, as well as CIPD guidance, to consider some practical strategies employers can implement to create a neuroinclusive workplace.

The impact of neurodivergence at work

Every brain is unique. We all think, learn and behave in different ways. Neurodiversity recognises and embraces the natural variations in how people's brains function and process information. Neurotypical refers to individuals whose neurological development and functioning are typical, often contrasted with neurodivergent individuals who have variations such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and dyspraxia. It is estimated that around 20% of the population is neurodivergent.

Each of these neurological conditions brings its own set of strengths and challenges and the experience will be different for everyone. For example, many individuals with ADHD may have high energy and creativity but find attention to detail more difficult. Autism may demonstrate strengths in pattern recognition and logical thinking but may create lower tolerance for social engagements. Dyslexic individuals often have strong problem-solving skills but may find they have difficulties with reading and writing. Dyspraxia can affect coordination and motor skills but individuals may have strong strategic thinking abilities.

It is important to recognise that even among individuals with the same type of neurodivergence, the impact can vary widely. For instance, two people with autism might have very different sensory sensitivities and social interaction preferences. This diversity within neurodivergence means that a one-size-fits-all approach won't work: personalised support is key. Employers should be able to recognise and accommodate differences, allowing neurodivergent staff to flourish.

Inevitably, every workplace is neurodiverse. So what do employers need to do to be compliant? And how can they proactively create a neuroinclusive workplace?

Being compliant

Whilst lots of neurodivergent people would not consider themselves disabled, it could be that nonetheless they meet the wide definition of "disability" under the Equality Act 2010. The definition covers non-visible, mental impairments where they have a substantial and long-term adverse effect on a person's ability to carry out normal day-to-day activities.

If an individual is disabled within this definition, employers have a legal duty not to discriminate against staff on the basis of their disability and to make reasonable adjustments.

When considering implementing reasonable adjustments for neurodivergent employees, this could include changes to the work environment, flexible working hours, or providing assistive technology. These adjustments help to level the playing field and ensure that neurodivergent employees can perform their roles effectively. Acas guidance includes a number of example adjustments that can be made to support with some areas of potential difficulty, such as concentration, written communication, organisation, time management, sensory overload and poor balance.

Talking about neurodivergence is inherently deeply personal and managing workplace conversations about any neurodivergence needs to be handled sensitively. Not all staff will be comfortable speaking openly about any neurodivergence. The Acas guide specifically discusses "masking" – where individuals hide part of their neurodivergence to fit in, its toxic effect and how to try to help neurodivergent employees feel more comfortable at work (and therefore avoid having to "mask").

Encouraging staff to discuss their neurodivergence can be helpful for employers. It allows employers to understand an individual better and provide appropriate support and adjustments. But instigating these discussions can be challenging. And for many individuals there may be perceived stigma and fear of discrimination. Creating a culture of understanding, openness and trust is essential to make employees feel safe to disclose their neurodivergence.

But being compliant with the employment law framework is just the starting point. Many forward-thinking employers are striving to go beyond the bare minimum to create truly inclusive workplaces. This proactive approach not only supports neurodivergent employees but also enhances the overall workplace culture.

Practical tips

Ultimately, the key to creating a neuroinclusive workplace is about culture. There is no magic recipe for creating a positive and inclusive culture. We outline some of the tangible steps an employer can take below.

But, even with all these steps in place, it is hard to pinpoint exactly what creates an inclusive culture. Neuroinclusion needs to become embedded in all processes and interactions for employees to feel valued and supported. Senior leaders and managers will need to consider culture during all their interactions with staff. This includes being mindful of language, showing empathy, and being open to feedback. It's about creating an environment where everyone feels they belong.

Having an open culture encourages open dialogue with employees about how they might be impacted at work by both any neurodivergence, as well as any other health or life events. When we know that employees can be reluctant to disclose their neurodivergence, helping to normalise conversations can reduce stigma. This can, in turn, lead to increased awareness and understanding among all employees, promoting a more cohesive and collaborative work environment.

Language matters

It is crucial that we use appropriate language when discussing neurodivergence. ACAS recommends using identity-first language, such as "is autistic" rather than "has autism," to respect how many neurodivergent individuals do not consider themselves to "have a condition", and much less a disability. Employers should never use terms like "suffering from" or "symptoms," as they imply that neurodivergence is an illness (which it is not).

Best practice is to ask someone the language they would like to be used, and respect that.

The employment lifecycle

Ensure job adverts and application processes are neuroinclusive, for example by clearly stating the essential skills and experience, offering different ways to apply and allowing applicants to see questions before the interview.

Once employed, employers will need to consider how to support their staff throughout their employment journey. For example, during onboarding and appraisals, as well as any formal disciplinary, performance or promotion processes. The Acas guide encourages employers to provide support before instigating any formal procedures.

One suggest for inclusive career management practices, cited in a recent report published by Acas (which was written by researchers at Birkbeck, University of London) suggests the creation of distinct specialist career pathways for staff with specific talents, including neurodivergent individuals.

Support and adjustments

Both Acas and the CIPD suggest employers proactively invite requests for reasonable adjustments from all staff, not just those who have disclosed a neurodivergence. This inclusive approach ensures that everyone has the opportunity to request the support they need to perform their best at work.

This can include adjustments such as flexible working hours, modified equipment, or changes to the work environment, which can benefit all employees, not just those who are neurodivergent. It also allows employees to get support without having to disclose their neurodivergence or get a diagnosis. Other support measures that benefit all employees include offering noise-cancelling headphones or providing quiet and private spaces.

Adjustment passports can also be a great tool. They document the adjustments an employee needs and can be shared with new managers or HR, ensuring continuity and understanding throughout an employee's career. They also mean that the individual does not have to "start from scratch" each time they want someone to understand their particular circumstances, such as on promotion or joining a new team.

Raising awareness

Set up a neurodiversity network. This can play a crucial role in shaping and implementing neurodiversity strategies within an organisation. They can provide valuable insights into the specific needs and preferences of neurodivergent employees, ensuring that policies and practices are inclusive and effective.

Support networks can also facilitate communication between neurodivergent employees and management, helping to identify potential barriers and propose practical solutions. They can also raise awareness and promote understanding of neurodiversity across the organisation, with a view to creating a more supportive and accommodating environment for all employees.

Running awareness campaigns or neurodiversity events and workshops can all help normalise conversations about neurodiversity and fosters a supportive environment. For example, as part of Neurodiversity Celebration Week, Lewis Silkin is offering a session for all staff by way of a virtual "fireside chat", providing for an open discussion about neurodiversity and neuroinclusion. Not only are these sessions helpful for colleagues with direct experience of neurodivergence but they open the door to allyship amongst colleagues and provide support for colleagues who have close friends or family members with lived experience.

Neuroinclusion policy

A clear neuroinclusion policy can outline the organisation's commitment to neurodiversity, legal responsibilities, available support, and the recommended procedure for requesting adjustments.

You can choose to have a standalone neuroinclusion policy or integrate it within a broader DEI policy. Whichever approach suits your organisation best, involve any diversity network or, if you don't have one, neurodivergent employees in the policy-making process to ensure it is as effective as possible. Policies should then be regularly reviewed and progress assessed.

Training for all

Provide training to managers on recruitment, handling reasonable adjustments and discrimination. Encourage collaboration among managers to share awareness and best practices; and, critically, monitor, evaluate and adjust what's been put in place to make sure it's having the desired effect.

Make sure everyone is trained on any specific neuroinclusion policy (which could be as part of other DEI training) to embody the commitment to inclusivity and provide a supportive environment for neurodivergent employees without them having to disclose it.

Manager training is critical as they are often the first point of contact for an employee in their daily work. Training should cover understanding neurodiversity, implementing reasonable adjustments, and fostering an inclusive team environment.

Lead from the top

All managers should be encouraged to proactively act as role models. This could include more regular one-to-one meetings, being flexible with management processes, challenging established thinking about how a role can/should be performed, reviewing team workloads, and maintaining an open-door policy.

Appointing neurodiversity champions at all levels can also be effective: they can advocate for neurodivergent employees, provide support, educate, and help drive cultural change.

Our final thoughts...

Whilst Neurodiversity Celebration Week is a good time for employers to take stock, creating a neuroinclusive workplace is an ongoing journey. By taking these steps, employers can start to foster a supportive environment where all employees can thrive.

Engagement with staff and any internal networks is paramount. And the required actions will vary enormously depending on each workforce and each individual. Any company wide initiatives or personal adjustments will need to be carefully tailored, in order to be effective. The more we can step away from a "them and us" culture, the more we can embrace inclusion in our workplaces. So often at work, we find our "community" and by fostering this environment of belonging for all staff, we provide an opportunity for all individuals to be the best they can be in their jobs, which is good for them and ultimately good for business.

The Acas guide on neurodiversity at work can be accessed here. The research paper published by Acas on Neurodiversity at work: bridging research, practice and policy can be accessed here.

