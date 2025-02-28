Acas' Recent Advice On Employing Neurodiverse Staff In The UK

Acas has published advice for employers on neurodiversity at work to promote inclusion and assist in managing neurodiverse employees.

The advice considers what neurodiversity means, describing it as 'the natural differences in how people's brains behave and process information'. It considers the changing nature of the terminology used to describe neurodivergence, considers the potential impact of neurodiversity on managing performance and conduct and sets out various suggestions to help employers make their organisations neuroinclusive. Acas highlights the benefits of inclusion such as improved staff wellbeing, reduced absence levels, attracting a wider range of skills, and reducing the risk of disputes and legal claims. It emphasises that neurodiversity inclusion does not have to be costly or complicated.

Some of the suggested ways for employers to make their organisation more neuroinclusive are set out below.

Recruitment

Acas recommends reviewing recruitment processes to ensure that neurodivergent applicants are not excluded, for example by:

Clearly stating essential skills and experience for the role;

Offering different ways to complete applications and allowing reasonable adjustments without requiring a diagnosis;

Training interviewers to avoid assumptions based on body language or social behaviour and considering alternatives to interviews, like work trials or practical assessments.

Training

The advice emphasises that training opportunities for managers are crucial to support a neurodiverse team. This includes:

Providing training on reasonable adjustments and discrimination;

Encouraging collaboration among managers and giving them resources and authority to promote inclusion;

Regularly reviewing team workload and monitoring the effectiveness of support measures.

Managers should also be mindful of not sharing information they have agreed with an employee to keep confidential and provide continuity of support when an employee's manager changes.

Raising awareness of neurodiversity

Acas advises that raising awareness helps normalise discussions about neurodiversity and supports employees. It suggests:

Including neurodiversity in mandatory training and running awareness days or campaigns;

Encouraging senior employees to act as role models and considering setting up staff networks for neurodivergent employees;

Making employees aware of trade union support.

Considering support for all employees

Acas suggests that employers can offer universal support measures, such as noise-cancelling headphones or private, quiet spaces, which help neurodivergent employees without singling them out. However, these should complement, not replace, legally required reasonable adjustments.

Creating a neurodiversity policy

A neurodiversity policy helps maintain consistent inclusion standards and can be a separate document or part of a broader diversity policy. Employers should: