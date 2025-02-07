Are You Ready For 2025? (Video)

Welcome to our four-part series of bite-sized Employment webinars, "Are You Ready for 2025?" In this series, we look at upcoming reforms to employment law which the Labour Government will be bringing in and what employers can do to prepare.

self

Videos in this series

Unfair dismissal and zero hours contracts

In our first episode, Knowledge Counsel Anna West and Senior Associate Hanna Bates-Martens from our Employment team discuss forthcoming changes on unfair dismissal and zero-hours contracts, including:

Unfair dismissal becoming a day one right

Introduction of a statutory probationary period

Rights for zero hours workers to be offered regular hours contracts

Casual workers' rights to reasonable notice of shifts and compensation for cancellation

Strategies for employers to prepare for these changes

View our webinar to ensure you are ready:

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.