7 February 2025

Are You Ready For 2025? (Video)

Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

United Kingdom Employment and HR
Hanna Bates-Martens and Anna West
Welcome to our four-part series of bite-sized Employment webinars, "Are You Ready for 2025?" In this series, we look at upcoming reforms to employment law which the Labour Government will be bringing in and what employers can do to prepare.

Videos in this series

Unfair dismissal and zero hours contracts

In our first episode, Knowledge Counsel Anna West and Senior Associate Hanna Bates-Martens from our Employment team discuss forthcoming changes on unfair dismissal and zero-hours contracts, including:

  • Unfair dismissal becoming a day one right
  • Introduction of a statutory probationary period
  • Rights for zero hours workers to be offered regular hours contracts
  • Casual workers' rights to reasonable notice of shifts and compensation for cancellation
  • Strategies for employers to prepare for these changes

View our webinar to ensure you are ready:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Hanna Bates-Martens
Anna West
