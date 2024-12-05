Office Christmas Parties: Balancing Festive Cheer With Legal Responsibilities (4 December 2024)

Work Christmas parties are a great way to motivate employees at the end of the year and strengthen workplace cohesion. Employers should take steps to ensure their employees are safe and comfortable at their Christmas party, as employers may find themselves liable under employment law should something go wrong.

To help your office Christmas party run smoothly and ensure compliance, here are some practical tips for employers:

Recent statutory changes have placed a greater duty on employers to safeguard their workers. With the Worker Protection (Amendment to the Equality Act 2010) Act coming into force on October 26, 2024, employers are required to take 'reasonable' steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. Guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission confirms that this duty extends to organised work parties outside of work hours as they are considered to be within the 'course of employment. It is also important to be aware that the duty to prevent sexual harassment includes harassment by third parties. Therefore, employers should consider the extra risk of hosting a Christmas party in a public place, such as a pub or restaurant.

In light of these changes, the following tips will help the office Christmas party run smoothly, guiding employers before, during and after the event

Before the Party – Make it Inclusive

Consider Everyone's Needs: Plan a party that caters to all employees, including dietary and drinking preferences. When planning a Christmas party, it is important to make sure the event is inclusive of all employees and no one feels pressured to attend. Not providing food and drinks options that cater for all diets and drinking preferences of the workforce could leave an employer at risk of committing indirect discrimination, particularly if these requirements are religious or an employee is pregnant.

During the Party:

Assign Policy Champions: There will always be a level of risk when gathering employees for a social event, such as a Christmas Party. Therefore, it may be a good idea to have a few staff present who are fully aware of the company's policies. They may help limit any unwanted conduct from other employees who may follow the conduct policies more loosely as the festivities progress.

After the Party: Handle Any Issues Professionally

Address Misconduct Appropriately: If incidents occur, follow grievance and disciplinary procedures as outlined in the Acas Code.

By planning and following these steps, employers can create a festive yet inclusive and safe environment for all staff, while remaining compliant with legal requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.